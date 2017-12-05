Why one man's reaction to this photo is insulting to women

Ms Landry posted this photo on her Facebook page this week which caused a stir online.

OPINION: GETTING publicly attacked for your cup size has never been acceptable.

So when Capricornia's federal member Michelle Landry was compared to a "roadside billboard” and accused of "exploiting a woman's chest” on social media for donning a political campaign shirt, as a woman I instinctively became defensive.

The commenter, Andrew NthAdelaide, felt compelled to comment on Ms Landry's photo where she is seen brimming with pride between Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull and Barnaby Joyce, celebrating his win in New England.

Despite her political achievements for the region in the past six years and the actual intention of the photo, this man started a tirade of totally inappropriate abuse about the "exploitation of a woman's chest”.

His concern for the women of Australia and their exploitation may be better directed to the gender pay gap.

This man has shown no respect to Ms Landry for what she's done for the community or her achievements in politics, especially as the minority gender in the field.

She is a role model for women in our community.

Women make up 32 per cent of seats in parliament - rising 1 per cent since last year.

This man is trying to discredit and undermine a woman's political career and contributions to our community through the size of her body and the way her clothes are worn.

Having a womanly figure doesn't automatically make a person and all of their actions sexual, it is simply the natural body.

It's 2017 and it is truly shocking that there are still members of our community willing to go so far as to sexualise a t-shirt because of the amount of stretch in the cotton.

The same t-shirt, recently worn by several other political members including Fiona Nash and Andrew Broad, throughout state election campaigns did not draw attention.

But this seems to be just the surface of his outdated attitudes towards women.

In sharing his opinion this man failed to address those engaging with him by anything other than "honey bunch” or "sweetheart” instead of their real name, evidence that can only be constructed as a deeper level of disrespect.

I have no doubt this man was not worried about the message former Prime Minister Tony Abbott was sending when he donned budgie smugglers and went for a dip at the beach.

Women fight hard to make it to the finish line in some aspects of life which are much easier for men.

And we will continue fighting that battle no matter who stands in the way.