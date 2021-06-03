Why our skies are such brilliant shades of pink and orange
Picture perfect sunrises and sunsets are on the forecast over coming days with one meteorologist describing the southeast as being in a "sweet spot" for beautiful morning skies.
Meteorologist Anthony Cornelius took to social media to explain that "pretty sunrises" were being caused by an upper trough over Queensland and northern New South Wales.
"There's a big upper trough through Central Australia and that's extending some high cloud into eastern Australia," he said.
"Anywhere on that cloud band could get some further pretty sunrises."
He said keen sightseers could have a chance of some bright colours this morning as the sun's rays hit the clouds.
Brendan Smith has snapped picturesque sunrises on the Gold Coast over the last couple of days.
In Annerley, Ross Langdon has captured some beautiful sunsets from his home.
"It's luck of the draw, you only get about a dozen sunset this good a year so you just have to look up every day and look for the signs that it could be on.
"I was out on the balcony looking yesterday arvo and had a feeling that it could be good, then there was a gap in the clouds and I tell you, the sky just light up like a Christmas tree."
