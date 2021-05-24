Shock stats: Five in six Aussie kids not moving enough

Most teenagers are not exercising as much as government guidelines recommend, data released today reveals.

Only one in six kids aged between 12 and 17 get enough physical activity, with the shock news has sparking the Cancer Council to call on the Federal Government to develop a national active transport strategy that will encourage walking, cycling and public transport use.

Cancer Council's National Secondary Students' Diet and Activity study surveyed teens about their diet and lifestyle and although it found few teens were getting enough exercise, there was some promising news.

Six in 10 teens get the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity at least four days a week, an increase from five in 10 in 2009-10.

Cancer Council's Nutrition and Physical Activity Committee chair Clare Hughes said that while it was encouraging to see some improvements, children needed to move more.

"Physical activity in teenage years sets up good habits for your adult years," she said.

"Being physically active reduces the risk of unhealthy weight gain and reduces the risk of developing 13 different types of cancer later in life, including endometrial, breast and bowel cancer, so we really want to see as many teens as possible setting up good exercise habits while they are young."

Almost half of the teens surveyed said they lived too far away from school to walk or ride.

Boys were more than twice as likely to meet the physical activity recommendations than girls, with girls citing a number of personal barriers to participating in physical activity, the most common being self-consciousness.

When looking at reasons for being physically active, girls were more likely than boys to report weight management as a reason, with 77 per cent of girls reporting this compared to 73 per cent of boys.

Three in four students agreed that both their school and their parents encourage them to undertake sports and physical activities.

"We're pleased to see physical activity addressed in the draft National Preventative Health Strategy and call on the Australian Government to support people to be more active and to develop a national active transport strategy that will encourage walking, cycling and public transport use," Ms Hughes said.

Originally published as Why our teens aren't getting enough exercise