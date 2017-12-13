Why people are heading to Mt Morgan to go shopping

Mount Morgan resident Kerrilyn Page welcomes the Council's intention to update the town's main street. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

KERRILYN Page from NewsXpress Mount Morgan has seen an increase in local traffic in the town's main street.

It is a result of the introduction of the Buy Local initiative.

Kerrilyn and Schae Page became involved during its inception with Rockhampton Regional Council to get it off the ground.

"We were very keen to push it because we've seen such a decline in local traffic since the streetscape,” Kerrilyn said.

However, Kerrilyn said her business has picked up since taking part in the Buy Local campaign.

She said people from out of town had visited the business because they heard it was struggling.

If you spend a minimum of $10 at one of the nominated Mount Morgan businesses, you go into the draw to win $500.

Kerrilyn hoped the winner would spend the $500 within the local community to bolster the businesses before Christmas.

"It's about raising awareness...every dollar spent in local businesses is more likely to go around those smaller communities...employ locals, sponsor local schools or anything like that,” Kerrilyn said.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the Buy Local initiative was put in place by council for the Mount Morgan community to stimulate the town's economy.

"We've been doing a lot of work on the main street, when council is doing those projects, it does cause some disruption...it's hard for that not to happen,” Cr Rutherford said.

She said it was also initiated to assist businesses while the streetscape project took shape in the town's CBD.

She said the campaign started about four weeks ago and has proven to be popular among locals and visitors.

"We've certainly noticed a difference, there have been lots of entries put in, we're getting reports people are coming from surrounding areas to shop up in Mount Morgan,” Cr Rutherford said.

"That's exactly what we were wanting to achieve.

"The main street is a wonderful place to go and have a look at and to shop...there's some really good services up there.”

Cr Rutherford said initiatives like Buy Local were vital for regional towns such as Mount Morgan and there were plans to expand the initiative throughout the region.

"It's not just about shopping, it's about being a part of the community,” Cr Rutherford said.

Mount Morgan Promotion and Development (MMPAD) president, John Steinberger said Rockhampton Regional Council provided information to them who then ran with the idea.

"We've had local campaigns previously trying to promote things in the town,” Mr Steinberger said.

"It is about trying to encourage spending up here.

"Your docket goes into a draw which is drawn out on December 20.”

Mr Steinberger said the Buy Local campaign had made a positive impact on Mount Morgan businesses.

"Christmas time is huge...this initiative, at this time of the economic status of the whole of the country, gives a push towards that positive direction,” Mr Steinberger said.

"At the end of it, all businesses win, especially in Mount Morgan to help us along at this time of the year.”

Entries for the competition close on December 19.