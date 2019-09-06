Why police are not laying charges after suspicious CQ fire
POLICE are not likely to lay charges after a suspicious grass fire at Causeway Lake yesterday.
Around 12.45pm, emergency services were called to Causeway Esplanade to attend a deliberately lit grass fire.
A man was seen starting a fire in the grass and then leaving the scene.
The fire was extinguished shortly after emergency services arrived on the scene.
During investigations, police allege a man in his 70s who was suffering from dementia was responsible.
However, due to his age and mental health status, he is not likely to be charged.