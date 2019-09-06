Menu
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Why police are not laying charges after suspicious CQ fire

Aden Stokes
by
6th Sep 2019 8:10 AM
POLICE are not likely to lay charges after a suspicious grass fire at Causeway Lake yesterday.

Around 12.45pm, emergency services were called to Causeway Esplanade to attend a deliberately lit grass fire.

A man was seen starting a fire in the grass and then leaving the scene.

The fire was extinguished shortly after emergency services arrived on the scene.

During investigations, police allege a man in his 70s who was suffering from dementia was responsible.

However, due to his age and mental health status, he is not likely to be charged.

