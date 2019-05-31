Why Rhondeen and her baby are big winners

PERFECT CHOICE: Health worker Lorgay Iles (left) and 10,000 Lives Senior Project Officer Kalie Green congratulate mum-to-be Rhondeen Booth on her decision to quit smoking to give her new baby the best possible start in life.

ON World No Tobacco Day today Rhondeen Booth can breathe easy knowing she's given her unborn child the best possible start in life.

Rhondeen is one of 5000 Central Queenslanders who have registered with Quitline for free quit-smoking support and resources as part of CQ Health's 10,000 Lives project which was launched in November 2017.

The project recognises that smoking is one of the biggest preventable causes of health conditions and aims to save 10,000 lives by encouraging people to quit smoking or to never start in the first place.

Senior Project Officer Kalie Green said 17 per cent of Central Queensland women smoke when pregnant.

"This is a big target with CQ Health clinicians who explain the effects smoking has on unborn babies and then children as they grow up in a smoking household,” she said.

"Our Gumma Gundoo Indigenous Maternity Service team are fantastic at supporting their clients to get the best outcomes through making healthy choices.”

Rhondeen is keen to welcome her new baby daughter in the next few days and is happy she'll be acting as a positive role model for all four of her children.

Health worker Lorgay Iles is proud of Rhondeen, having worked with her over the past few months while she made the choice to quit.

Her partner Dwayne has also cut right back on his smoking habit, keen to provide a healthy environment for his family.