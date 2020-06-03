Why right now is a great time to sell cattle in CQ

Will Conachan from Savage Barker & Backhouse - GDL, pictured with a pen of Shorthorn-Angus cross heifers sold for 386.2c/kg, averaging 247kg, to make $952/head.

TWO thousand more head were yarded than the previous year at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Special Weaner and Feeder Sale at Gracemere on Monday.

TopX’s Morgan Harris said the 5337 head on offer carried very good quality throughout, with the rain experienced late in the season evident in the number of well-finished young cattle.

“Prices exceeded expectations and were strong over the duration of the day,” he said. ”Surprisingly, buyers didn’t seem too concerned about the weight of pens, with quality and type being a far more important factor in the higher prices. Producers have grass in the paddock at the moment that they don’t want to go to waste, so they are willing to pay for quality.”

Morgan Harris, TopX Gracemere, pictured with a line of 46 Droughtmaster heifers which sold for 382.2c/kg or $740/head.

Baralaba-based Eastfield Pty Ltd sold a run of 40 Ultrablack heifers to achieve the top price at 408.2c/kg, while the average type under 200kg made 346c/kg.

Heifers in heavy weight ranges also performed well with pens in the 201 to 300kg, and 301 to 400kg category topping at 394.2c/kg and 372.2c/kg respectively. Lighter steers consistently made 430 to 440c/kg, while a pen of Brangus cross steers was sold to a Southern restocker at the top price of 456c/kg. Another highlight sale was from a Calliope-based vendor with a pen of Brangus weaners, weighing 248kg to make 442ckg, or $1097/head.

Feeder steers and heifers went for well above the market rate, at 10 to 20 cents dearer compared to recent sales and feedlot grid prices.

Gary Wendt, Col Goodwin, Trevor Humble, Ray White Rural Gracemere, pictured with the top pen of heifers which sold for 408.2c/kg.

Steers in the 201 to 300kg weight range made an average of 408c/kg, while this category topped at 448.2c/kg.

A run of 353 Brahman feeder steers from Marlborough weighing 364kg made 372c/kg, while another Marlborough producer, The Vella Family, sold 180 Brahman and Brangus steers averaging 335kg, to make 387c/kg or $1298/head.

Bulls topped at 340c/kg, while the average made 339.4c/kg.