Why Rockhampton won't host a 2020 Supercars race

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council raced bravely to secure a position on the 2020 Supercars calendar but was ultimately denied by the jam packed race schedule.

The bid to host a Supercars race in Rockhampton hinged on Supercars agreeing to the city hosting a race before construction commenced on a $20 million street circuit located at 'The Common' in North Rockhampton.

Mayor Margaret Strelow revealed the details why the council was unsuccessful in its bid to host a Supercars race, following last year's high-profile publicity campaign.

PROPOSED DESIGN: The Rockhampton Region Council has released their proposed design for the new Supercars track. Contributed

"Sean Seamer, Supercars CEO, rang me to deliver the news the current environment simply wasn't right for four races in Queensland at the moment (there are currently three - Townsville, Ipswich and Gold Coast) - and he advised our proposal will need to wait until the environment is right for an additional annual event," Cr Strelow said.

"Sean was extremely generous in his praise of our efforts. He said Supercars receives numerous approaches to host an event from around the world and the process council undertook and the level of detail and rigour applied in our proposal was second to none."

She said a lot of the praise for the proposal should be given to the Advance Rockhampton team for the professional and world class pitch that was delivered to Supercars, State and Federal Government.

"Sean has urged us to maintain contact and consider ourselves as an alternative should the opportunity arise," she said.

"We will continue to stay in close contact with Supercars and will continue to put our proposal in front of the government as a future opportunity.

"Council is committed to push for other big events of this scale that will support our local businesses and accommodation providers on a regular basis to complement the years that we are host to Beef Australia."

The mayor thanked the community, The Morning Bulletin and other local media for backing the bid.

SUPERCARS: Nicole Harrison and Kathy Lovell showing their support for Rockhampton's Supercar 2020 bid. Maddelin McCosker

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said Supercars appreciated and thanked the council, the mayor and the State Government for their passion and commitment to bringing an event to Rockhampton.

"Council has been open and realistic about hosting an event of this magnitude. It is a very complex project which requires considerable investment and a return on that investment," Mr Seamer said.

"The professionalism and rigour applied to the proposal has been absolutely world class.

"Of the many the proposals we receive from all parts of the world each year this is at the very top of the class, outstanding.

"In the current environment a Rockhampton event may not be possible for 2020 but in future years the opportunity may well come again."

Mr Seamer said with the preliminary work complete, he planned to stay in regular contact with Rockhampton.