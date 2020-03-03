Why Rocky fruit king pulled out of mayoral race

OUTSPOKEN “fruit king” Dominic Doblo has pulled the pin on his Rockhampton mayoral ambitions to focus on family and business.

When the nominations for the 2020 Local Government Elections officially closed at noon on Tuesday, Mr Doblo’s name was a startling omission.

Startling because everyone had expected him to run for either mayor or councillor as his election campaign signage has been plastered around town for weeks.

On Tuesday that signage was still highly visible.

Mr Doblo could not be reached on his mobile phone post nominations deadline on Tuesday with his message bank saying: “Ring a ding, ding - you’ve reached the fruit king, please leave a message.”

But he did personally visit The Morning Bulletin office to explain why he was not proceeding with his third crack at Rockhampton’s top job.

“I’ve chosen to focus on my family, that’s purely it,” the 60-year-old owner of Doblo’s Farmers Market said.

“I made the decision this morning (Tuesday) to be honest.

“My son gave away his career to come help me run the business, he’s 38, and I’ve really enjoyed running the business with him.

“I enjoy going there with him every morning and having a cup of coffee with him before we start.

“And then I’ve got my two little ones (daughter 15 and son 11) who work there on a Sunday, so.”

Mr Doblo said personally he really wanted to run for mayor but he’d realised he “can’t be selfish”.

“I’ve got to think of my family, and I’m not using them as an excuse,” he said.

“It’s just something that... they’ve always been there for me so I can’t be selfish.”

Mr Doblo’s absence leaves the Rockhampton Region mayoral battle down to two - incumbent Margaret Strelow and challenger Chris Hooper.

To use a horse racing analogy and with no disrespect intended, it resembles a match race between Winx and a maiden galloper.

Mr Doblo didn’t want to buy into debate on who should be the next mayor.

“I don’t really want to say too much, because if I really wanted to say too much, I would have run,” Mr Doblo said.