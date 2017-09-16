29°
Why Rocky hotels are turning people away

No Vacancy sign in Rocky. Allan Reinikka ROK150917anovacan
by Shayla Bulloch

IT'S not everyday Rockhampton hotels have to turn hopeful holidayers away.

But after being inundated with people visiting Central Queensland this weekend, receptionist at The Stirling Best Western Fran Murphy said their books were completely full.

This weekend the region hosts the Capricorn Food and WIne Festival as well as scores of school children and their families from all over the state competing in various sport events held in Rocky.

Hundreds of young rowers have arrived in Rocky for the 2017 Queensland Schools Championship Regatta and Fran said the hotel was home to an entire school team for the weekend.

"We are fully booked out for the next three nights with a lot of rowing families,” she said

"We've even had calls from other hotels seeing if we could fit more in.”

A huge field of young tennis stars are also set to impress as 360 players arrive for the four-day tournament for the 2017 Head Queensland State Age Championships in Yeppoon.

One of the coaches told The Morning Bulletin he searched all over the region for a shuttle-bus for the players and the closest available was in Gladstone.

Numerous school tennis courts will be opened up in Rocky as well to cater for the flow of players.

The region will also welcome a weekend of hockey competitors and hundreds of teachers ready for the Google Convention.

Keen foodies will also flock to Quay St this weekend for some sneaky wines at Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

With 85% of Rocky hotels booked out, visitors are indulging in the great cuisine Rocky has to offer.

Rishi Dansal, general manager of Ribs and Rumps Rockhampton said he had seen the huge spike in diners this week.

"We are dining the entire Brisbane rowing team on Sunday night which is about 140 people,” he said.

"It's been very busy the last few days with tourists flowing in from Monday.

"All the restaurants on the strip have been suffering these last few months so it's great for business and our staff.”

Manager of The Stirling Tony Higgins said the influx of tourists was a positive result from local enterprises and would be a huge boost for the local economy.

"This boost is a direct reflection of the initiatives put forward in the town to get people in the region,” he said.

Tony said the strong military presence and spike in corporate travellers meant business was happening in the beef capital.

"More people are travelling now and the demand is a lot stronger than previous years,” he said.

