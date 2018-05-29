Why Rocky is the perfect match for a government department

The success of Beef Australia is just one of the reasons Rockhampton Regional Council believes an agriculture department would be a good match for Rockhampton. Pictured: Judging of the 17-19 months Brahman Bulls at Beef Australia 2018.

The success of Beef Australia is just one of the reasons Rockhampton Regional Council believes an agriculture department would be a good match for Rockhampton. Pictured: Judging of the 17-19 months Brahman Bulls at Beef Australia 2018.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council will continue to champion decentralisation of government departments "loud and clear” in a bid to overcome inequality in regional Australia.

Bringing government departments to Rockhampton was a focus of the council's submission to a Senate inquiry into the growing gap between regional and metropolitan areas.

Councillors today endorsed the submission, which urges the Federal Government to re-locate agencies or departments with agricultural, agribusiness or primary production focus.

The re-establishment of a CSIRO division, like the Livestock Industries Division, Animal Food and Health Sciences, was suggested.

"Those agencies would have immediate access to industry leads and experts, CQUniversity, state and local government authorities with industry synergies and signature events on the world stage such as Beef Australia,” the submission stated.

The submission outlined the importance of this first-hand engagement with the challenges and opportunities facing primary producers.

"While some may regard agriculture as an 'old' industry, everything points to it as the crucial industry of tomorrow to meet demand for food that meets quantity and quality and nutrition needs, is sustainable, ethically produced and environmentally sound,” the submission said.

Although the submission highlighted the benefits of engaging with Rockhampton's deep agriculture history, it also discussed the other major industries which could be a good fit for a wide range of departments and agencies.

This included the defence industry, with the submission pointing to the Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion and Rockhampton Airport's status as one of the nation's busiest defence airports.

Acting mayor Councillor Tony Williams said the decentralisation message needed to be "loud and clear” as there were significant potential benefits for the region.