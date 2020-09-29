Why Rocky man, 25, has been deemed ‘a danger to the public’

Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon, 25, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today but the Magistrate deemed him too much of a danger to the public and his bail was refused. His charges include driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possess restricted drugs.

Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon, 25, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today but the Magistrate deemed him too much of a danger to the public and his bail was refused. His charges include driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possess restricted drugs.

A MAN allegedly under the influence of drugs/alcohol while driving around Central Queensland in the past week has been deemed a danger to the public and remanded in custody.

Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon, 25, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today but the Magistrate deemed him too much of a danger to the public and his bail was refused.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police would allege Dixon’s vehicle collided with a stationary vehicle on Peatey St, Norman Gardens, on September 28, and he appeared under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The court heard this was after police allegedly received calls from witnesses who claim they saw Dixon driving erratically and that he appeared to be under the influence, driving well in excess of speed limits and temporarily leaving the road.

One witness claimed they saw Dixon asleep at the wheel at traffic lights.

Sgt Janes said the accused told police he was taking Lyrica twice a day and had consumed marijuana the night before.

He said a breath test did not indicate Dixon had consumed liquor on this occasion.

Sgt Janes said Dixon was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after the crash, blood was taken, and he was held in custody after his alleged behaviour starting September 26.

He was accused of driving on the Burnett Hwy at Bouldercombe at night on September 26 and being allegedly found with marijuana and Xanax tablets he did not have a prescription for.

Dixon was accused of being under the influence, was arrested by police and issued with a 24 hour licence suspension,

Sgt Janes said Dixon was charged on September 26 with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled drug and was to appear in court for those charges on October 19.

He said Dixon was then charged on September 27 with possessing a dangerous drugs, drive within a 24-hour suspension and a further driving under the influence offence.

The court heard Dixon allegedly crashed into a vehicle in Eddington St, Berserker, at 3pm on September 27.

Sgt Janes said Dixon was accused of being in possession of a substantial amount of drugs.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the allegations involved police having intercepted Dixon at Allenstown Square for another alleged driving under the influence offence when reports came through of the traffic accident in Berserker.

He said the defendant allegedly matched the description given by a witness who had attempted to speak to the driver of the crashed vehicle and observed the driver to be under the influence.

This alleged offending came after Dixon was charged for another alleged offence for driving under the influence after hitting a roadside gutter and then driving back across multiple traffic lanes and falling asleep at the wheel on June 22. Dixon had been intercepted by police.

“This defendant is a major risk to the safety of the community,” Mr Press said.

“There is strong evidence before the court that he is embarking on dangerous activity fuelled by drugs and liquor.”

He said he was not satisfied any bail conditions could adequately manage the risk of Dixon continuing with alleged dangerous behaviour.

Dixon was charged, over the September 28 alleged offences, with driving without a licence and driving under the influence.

His matters have been adjourned until October 20.