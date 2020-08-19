Why Rocky personal trainer tackled 50km in one hit

A ROCKHAMPTON personal trainer has put his body to the test to raise funds in support of those impacted by cancer.

Owner of personal training business, Empowered Lifestyle and Coaching, Joshua Johnston decided to raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland after a close family member was diagnosed with the disease.

Mr Johnston set a challenge for himself to complete 50km on a ski-erg machine in one sitting.

Completing the challenge on Sunday, he raised $3,818 for the charity and said he was overwhelmed with the fundraising response.

“I initially started with a goal of $500 but after sharing my idea for the challenge with my gym community and my clients, I had such amazing support – one client donated $1,000 straight up,” he said.

Rockhampton personal trainer Joshua Johnston set a challenge for himself to complete 50km on a ski-erg machine. Picture: Facebook

“Boy the 50km was tough – it took me just over four hours, but it was worth it.

“After seeing family experience cancer, I just wanted to show my support and do my bit to say thank you to Cancer Council Queensland for their help and generosity and to ensure they can continue to provide those services to our loved ones.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said it was with the support of locals like Mr Johnston that enabled the charity to support those impacted by cancer.

“Community support is vital to our work and helps us ensure those impacted by cancer don’t have to face the disease alone,” Ms McMillan said.

“With around 1360 people diagnosed each year in Central Queensland, it is special to see locals like Mr Johnston get involved and show their support for the community.”

More information about fundraising for Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au.