Why Rocky residents can't help Australia's blood shortage

ROCKY EXCLUSION: Blood donation centres around the country need more donors to meet demand but Rocky residents can't help.

ROCKY EXCLUSION: Blood donation centres around the country need more donors to meet demand but Rocky residents can't help. Contributed

AT least 1000 O Negative blood donations are needed in Queensland over the next fortnight, but dengue fever restrictions are preventing Rockhampton locals from helping.

Australia's supply of O Negative blood levels is at the lowest point for 2019, prompting an urgent call from the Australian Red Cross Blood Service.

Almost 2000 Queensland blood donors have cancelled appointments to donate each week since the start of winter.

Blood Service spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh said donations were vital to meet hospital demand.

"We are urging first time and regular O Negative donors to roll up their sleeves and give blood in order to boost supplies,” Ms Smetioukh said.

There is less than two days supply of O Negative blood available within the blood service.

O Negative is the universal blood type and can be given to anyone in an emergency situation.

Nine per cent of the population is O Negative, making it one of the rarer blood types, but its versatility means it makes up 17 per cent of the blood ordered by hospitals.

Ms Smetioukh called for new donors due to regular donors being unable to donate because of illness.

"We need others to step up - in this case people with O Negative blood - to take the place of those who are unable to answer our call,” says Ms Smetioukh.

One in three Australians will need a blood donation in their lifetime, according to Ms Smetioukh. She said donating blood could save the life of your loved one.

While Rockhampton residents are unable to donate blood they can still help by donating plasma.

The blood donation ban for Rocky is expected to be lifted in the coming weeks.