Why Rocky rider was thrilled with podium finish at Bowen

Zane Keleher finished third in the 2020 Queensland Solo Championships in Bowen at the weekend.

ZANE Keleher has raced into third place at a hotly contested 2020 Queensland Solo Championships.

The Rockhampton rider finished on the podium behind Josh Grajczonek and Ryan Douglas at Bowen on Saturday night.

Keleher was thrilled with the result, given that he last raced competitively in January.

He had moved to the United Kingdom in March to join the Poole Pirates, a motorcycle speedway team that competes in the SGB Championship, but that season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

He returned to Rockhampton in October and was excited for the chance to start racing again.

Keleher said he had no grand expectations going into the state championships, which had attracted a red-hot field including a number of the country’s leading international riders.

“It’s been a crazy year and I hadn’t raced properly since January so I was a bit unsure about how I was going to go and what the result was going to be,” he said.

“I felt like there was no pressure on me because I hadn’t had any racing and I hadn’t had any results so I just had to go out and do the best I could.

“I just took it one race at a time.”

Keleher finished with two firsts, two seconds a fourth in his qualifying heats.

He was second in the semi-final and then placed third in the final.

“I don’t know the last time there was a Queensland title that was that tough,” Keleher said.

“Third place against that field after the year I’ve had is pretty good, outstanding really.

“Making the final was a win in itself.”

Keleher’s next event will likely be the Darcy Ward Invitational at Brisbane on November 28.

“Normally it’s pretty busy but this year there’s not a whole lot on over Christmas,” he said.

“I’ll have a bit of a break and look to go interstate again in January.”