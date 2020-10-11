Why Rocky Sports Club is going green for a week

The Rocky Sports Club team will wear green shirts in support of Mental Health Week. Pictured (from left) are Talitha Jeffries, Emma Kipling, Jack Corbett, Shae Minto, Jayden Wheatley, Jordy Reilly, Linda Crane and Jack Hughes.

THE Rocky Sports Club has taken on a tinge of green for an all-important cause.

Staff are wearing green shirts and the club is dotted with green balloons in support of Queensland Mental Health Week, which started on Saturday (World Mental Health Day) and runs to Sunday, October 18.

The annual awareness week aims to shine a spotlight on individual and community mental health and wellbeing.

It is also about breaking down the stigma associated with mental illness and reaching out to those who need support.

The theme for 2020 is Take Time - for Mental Health, something which struck a chord with the young team at the Rocky Sports Club.

General manager Jack Hughes said they were all committed to helping make a difference in the community.

“To raise awareness about mental health and to provide a platform where people feel supported and comfortable to talk to someone is a really positive step,” he said.

“I am really proud that of the dozens of annual community events and health initiatives that occur, the Rocky Sports Club team chose Mental Health Week.

“They have a really strong understanding and appreciation of the positive outcomes that can come from having a simple conversation.”

The staff will wear the green shirts for the week, and Mr Hughes said the campaign was having the desired effect.

“Saturday was the first day we did it and people were talking about it. That’s exactly what we want – to create that awareness.

“We’re also publicising it on social media and we’ve sent a newsletter out to members as well.

“It’s a very important week and we’re happy to support it

“This is certainly something we want to do more of.”

If you need help

Lifeline 13 11 14

Beyond Blue 1300 22 46 36

Kids Help Line 1800 55 1800