Why Saturday's game has special meaning for Capras coach

RUGBY LEAGUE: Kim Williams will coach his 100th game in the Intrust Super Cup this weekend.

"It's not something I've talked about much,” the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras coach said.

"It's gone really quick. It's the fifth season in the competition for me.

"It's a little milestone I guess I'm quite proud of and I'd like to get a few more.”

Williams had three years at the Mackay Cutters, leading them to their inaugural Intrust Super Cup title in 2013, before starting his tenure at the Capras in season 2016.

This weekend's game against the Tweed Heads Seagulls will be his 29th at the Capras.

Williams has a long association with rugby league and has worked in different roles including as high performance manager for the Victorian Rugby League, but he said coaching was always his passion.

"It was always the path I wanted to follow so to get the initial opportunity up at the Cutters and to have some success there was fantastic and then I was offered the opportunity here.

"I've always seen it as a privilege to coach at this level and I'm very happy doing it.

"I really enjoy the challenges that this level puts up. Because they're semi professionals it's a lot more than just coaching the footy team, it's a lot to do with helping them in their daily life as well so it's just as much a mentoring role as a coaching role and that's one of the parts I really enjoy about it.”