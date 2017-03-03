33°
News

Why self-made millionaire Steve Baxter is returning to CQ

3rd Mar 2017 8:00 AM
Shark Tank's Steve Baxter will visit Yeppoon and Rocky next week as part of the regional tour through Queensland to encourage others and
Shark Tank's Steve Baxter will visit Yeppoon and Rocky next week as part of the regional tour through Queensland to encourage others and Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STEVE Baxter is one of Australia's most successful tech entrepreneurs, and an active investor and mentor to startups.

The Network Ten's panellist on popular TV show Shark Tank is one of six of Queensland's most successful entrepreneurs and business people visiting Rockhampton and Yeppoon next week, as part of a tour through regional Queensland to encourage others and help change their lives.

Organised by the Office of the Queensland Chief Entrepreneur, the tour is designed to inspire current and future trailblazers and help cement Queensland's reputation as the #startupstate.

The group will also spend time in Goondiwindi, Emerald, Charters Towers, Longreach, Mount Isa, Lockhart River, Cairns and Mackay.

Led by Mark Sowerby, Queensland's first Chief Entrepreneur and founder of Blue Sky Alternative Investments, the group also includes: Steve Baxter, entrepreneur, investor, "shark” on Network Ten's Shark Tank and founder of River City Labs, Startup Catalyst and RiverPitch;

Steve is an active supporter of Australia's and Queensland's startup eco-system as a founding board member of advocacy group StartupAUS, the founder of Brisbane technology startup hub River City Labs, and the mission leader for Startup Catalyst.

Another Rockhampton local, Patrice Brown who recently won the 2016 Telstra Business Women's Queensland Entrepreneur and founder of CQG Consulting and two startups will join the team.

Rockhampton local Patrice Brown, 2016 Telstra Business Women's Queensland Entrepreneur and founder of CQG Consulting and two startups.
Rockhampton local Patrice Brown, 2016 Telstra Business Women's Queensland Entrepreneur and founder of CQG Consulting and two startups. Contributed

Lucas Patchett, co-founder of social enterprise Orange Sky Laundry and Young Australian of the Year in 2016; Stephen Phillips, co-founder of We Are Hunted, which was acquired by Twitter in 2012 and CEO of Mawson Ventures, an Australian ventures firm investing in AI, robotics, materials and renewables; Chris Titley, Morgans stockbroker and host of the Morgans Startup, Executive and 40 Under 40 podcast series are also part of the tour.

They will share life-changing stories through a series of workshops, events and Q&A sessions that will involve the entire community, from schoolchildren and budding "kidpreneurs” to local business, industry leaders and angel investors.

The tour will also be a chance for the chief entrepreneur to meet with communities throughout the state, to hear their stories and gain insight into the challenges and opportunities entrepreneurs face in Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

Mark Sowerby said entrepreneurs living in regional Queensland had a distinctive edge.

"The drive and tenacity needed to succeed from rural and remote areas creates unparalleled resilience, problem solving skills and persistence - key ingredients for successful entrepreneurs,” Mr Sowerby said.

"It means those who overcome these barriers to entry early on already have an edge on the competition and are set up for success.

"We want to meet these people and find out how we can support them to take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey, and hope this tour will empower regional Queenslanders to take the plunge, back themselves and each other, and to change their lives by becoming entrepreneurs.”

Rockhampton-based entrepreneur Patrice Brown said she was proud to be accompanying the chief entrepreneur on this trip.

"Growing up in country Queensland I learnt early in life that every day presents new opportunities that are more likely achieved by optimism, teamwork and a desire to make a difference,” Ms Brown said.

EVENT INFO

An evening panel event will be held at Yeppoon Sailing Club on Tuesday, March 7, 6pm-8pm.

A free breakfast event at CQUni Willby's restaurant will be held in Rockhampton on Wednesday, March 8, at 7am.

For more info about the Yeppoon event, visit Advance Queensland.

For more info about the Rockhampton breakfast event, visit Outix.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

ACF to challenge 'drug dealer's defence' of Adani

ACF to challenge 'drug dealer's defence' of Adani

Australian Conservation Foundation dubs Federal Government's legal defence of Carmichael mine the 'drug dealer's defence' in appeal.

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

How one real estate agency sold $6.5m in property in 28 days

SNAPPED UP FAST: Pat O'Driscoll sold this house at 15 Bapaume St, Wandal to a first home buyer for $230,000. It was on the market for less than a week. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a garage at the rear of home.

"There seems to be more people in the market purchasing."

Bike rider hit by car in Berserker

CALL OUT: A man was hit by a car in Berserker overnight.

Man suffers facial injuries after Berserker crash

Local Partners

Bike rider hit by car in Berserker

Man suffers facial injuries after Berserker crash

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

ACF to challenge 'drug dealer's defence' of Adani

Australian Conservation Foundation CEO Kelly O'Shanassy.

Environmentalists to appeal against 'drug dealer's defence' in court

GIG GUIDE: What's on in Rockhampton this week?

LIVE MUSIC: Chenai Boucher will play this weekend at the Berserker Tavern.

Get yourself down to a show and support local music

Everything you need to know about Nitro Circus's regional show

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

World famous high octane show coming to Browne Park

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

More details have emerged of how the Oscars Best Picture gaffe went down backstage, as the two accountants just 'froze'.

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith have been eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

1920s night for a cancer cure

The Shave Rave fundraiser is being held by Zach Curry aka Dj Zed who's doing the World's Greatest Shave for the Leukaemia Foundation at The Red Dahlia Bar.

Night out for a good cause

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

A red-eyed tree frog takes a rest in the jungles of Costa Rica in a scene from the documentary TV series Planet Earth II.

LANDMARK doco series takes on all-new terrain.

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang present SBS's Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017

TRIPLEX–CORNER AGNES &amp; ARCHER. UNITS 1,2 &amp; 3 - $540,000 NEGOTIABLE.

1-3/246 Archer Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $540,000

It really is all about Location, Location. Prime real-estate in a prime location. The perfect Renovator and its waiting for that savvy person to take on the...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $509,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $395,000

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

Empire Living or Investment for a Disability Unit

309/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $325,000

If the time has come for you to downsize to luxury living in the beautiful Empire on Victoria Parade overlooking the river and light display at night then this one...

MASSIVE SHED &amp; 4 + BEDROOMS!

12 Ranger Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 4 $239,000 NEG

HOT POTATO - HOT POTATO !!! WOW What a little beauty! This Gracemere home has it all. Firstly, how can you go past the MASSIVE 12m x 6m powered shed. Perfect for...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

Superior Family Home!

295 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 2 $435,000

You'll be instantly captivated by this expansive family home nearing the top of the hill which supplies sweeping views across Rockhampton. The spacious and easy...

Perfect For the Family

166 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Sitting on a huge 804m2 corner block, this family home ticks all the boxes. The top level featuring 4 generous sized bedrooms, renovated bathroom, sun...

Large Family Home with Dual Living and Extra Rooms!

35 Locke Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Welcome to this immaculate high set home situated in North Rockhampton providing excellent dual living with 2 extra rooms, lounge room, bathroom and kitchenette...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 5 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space. Breath Taking Unrestrictive Mountainous Views. 4552m2...

Historic CBD building sells for massive $1.3 million

16/07/03 120861 Travis with an auctioneers gavel Photo David Thomas / NewsMail

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

How one real estate agency sold $6.5m in property in 28 days

SNAPPED UP FAST: Pat O'Driscoll sold this house at 15 Bapaume St, Wandal to a first home buyer for $230,000. It was on the market for less than a week. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a garage at the rear of home.

"There seems to be more people in the market purchasing."

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!