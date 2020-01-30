Why Sir Elton loves Dance Monkey

Elton John has hailed Tones And I's global hit Dance Monkey as a classic, calling the track "one of the great pop records of all time".

The high praise came as the music legend interviewed Australian musicians Tones And I, Amy Shark and Winston Surfshirt for the latest episode of his streaming show Rocket Hour, which premieres on Apple Music this Sunday.

A lifelong champion of new talent, Sir Elton told Tones And I Dance Monkey was simply "fantastic".

"It's one of the great pop records of all time," he said.

"I put it up there with Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen, which is one of my favourites. They say women are being left behind. No, I don't think so. You're dominating and I'm glad."

Elton John meets Tones And I, Amy Shark and Winston Surfshirt on Apple Music's Rocket Hour. Picture: Ben Gibson

Sir Elton also heaped praise on Amy Shark, who has just been writing with Ed Sheeran, another act the musical legend helped mentor.

"We've been playing you for a long time," he told Shark. "Your album is just fantastic. It's gone four times platinum here (in Australia). That's pretty amazing. I'm waiting for you to break in America and England. Love Monster was one of my favourite albums of the year."

The 72-year-old legend also revealed he discovered Sydney funk band Winston Surfshirt in 2017 - and after playing their music on Rocket Hour, was keen to arrange a meeting with the band.

"I get to meet new artists like yourselves and I become friends with them and it's just been one of the greatest things of doing this show."

John has now recorded over 220 episodes of Rocket Hour, which has previously showcased Australian acts from INXS to Pnau.

He is now on the last leg of his three-month farewell tour of Australia, and will perform at Rochford Wines for two sold out A Day on the Green shows on Thursday and Friday nights.

Tones And I, Amy Shark and Winston Surfshirt chat to Sir Elton John in Sydney: Picture: Ben Gibson/Apple

Elton John loved Amy Shark’s album Love Monster: Pic Ben Gibson/Apple Music

Elton John bonded with Tones And I. Pic: Ben Gibson/Apple Music

The star then travels to New Zealand for a handful of shows, which will be broken up by a quick trip to Los Angeles to perform (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman at the Oscars on February 9, where it is nominated for Best Original Song.

His Australian shows later resume on February 22 at AAMI Park in Melbourne, followed by shows in Coffs Harbour, Townsville and the Sunshine Coast before what will be his final ever Australian show at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium on March 7.

