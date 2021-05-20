Why some Blackwater homes have flowing brown water

Many homes across Blackwater have experienced brown coloured water running from the taps from valve and hydrant replacement works being carried out by Central Highlands Regional Council. Photo: Facebook

Many Blackwater residents have expressed concern over the brown-coloured water flowing from their taps on Thursday morning.

One woman took to Facebook to show a sink full of “dirty” water when she went to brush her teeth.

Others across the town commented they had experienced the same issue, with one woman saying her duvet cover came out of the wash with brown and tan marks all over it.

Although an inconvenience, the discoloured water was expected by Central Highlands Regional Council, which advised the community it could happen as a side effect of the valve and hydrant replacement works being carried out across the town.

Acting general manager infrastructure and utilities Jason Hoolihan said the works were being done across the region, including Blackwater.

“This involves the routine replacement of aged assets, which are critical for the efficient operation of council’s water network,” he said.

“Hydrants provide firefighting capabilities and valves allow council to shut down parts of the network for repairs or maintenance.

“To allow the replacement works to take place, parts of the network need to be shut down to reduce pressure in the line and provide a safe work environment.

“When the pressure is brought back to normal after the works, this can sometimes cause temporary discolouration of the water.

“This is only short-term, however as the hydrant and valve replacements are scheduled over multiple days it may occur intermittently until all works are complete.”

Mr Hoolihan said council and the contractor were making every effort to flush the lines and reduce the discolouration.

“Residents can also assist by running their taps for a short period of time prior to use,” he said.

“Council assures residents that the water is safe to drink and regular quality testing is conducted.”

It has been indicated that homes in Sandalwood Street, Blackbutt Street, Fay Street and Evans Streets have been affected. Surrounding areas can also expect some discolouration.

If the water discolouration persists, contact council on 1300 242 686.

