Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aster Evans, 2, with mum Chloe Evans. Picture: AAP/Megan Slade
Aster Evans, 2, with mum Chloe Evans. Picture: AAP/Megan Slade
Weather

Why strawberries are only going to get cheaper

by Jill Poulsen
24th Jul 2018 2:55 AM

COLD weather forcing a drop in production won't drive strawberry prices too high, with supplies expected to explode again next month.

Queensland Strawberries president Luigi Coco said a strong start to the season meant consumers were spoiled with high quality fruit at ­affordable prices from May to June - but recent cold weather would slow things down a bit.

"If we have a normal winter from now on, production should be exceptional and the quality will be exceptional; more sunshine the better the taste," he said.

"I believe strawberries are affordable now and I think they will only become more affordable."

Sunshine Coast strawberry farmer Rick Twist said the quality of this year's fruit was excellent.

"I expect the good quality will continue," he said. "Strawberries are the regional Mars Bar."

Aster Evans, 2, with mum Chloe Evans. Picture: AAP/Megan Slade
Aster Evans, 2, with mum Chloe Evans. Picture: AAP/Megan Slade

Chevallum mum of two Chloe Evans said her two-year-old, Aster, loved picking and eating strawberries.

"Out of all fruit, strawberries and blueberries are the top choice in our household."

 

Related Items

agriculture farmers fruit rural strawberries strawberry

Top Stories

    Livingstone budget rate rises and landlord tax revealed

    premium_icon Livingstone budget rate rises and landlord tax revealed

    News Mayor Bill Ludwig says the focus is on a more equitable distribution of rates and charges

    CBD development behind closed doors at council meeting

    CBD development behind closed doors at council meeting

    News What's on the agenda at Rockhampton Regional Council meeting?

    Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    premium_icon Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    Environment The strategy to save Putney beach is not a popular one.

    Deputy PM updates us on Rocky's beef road upgrade

    premium_icon Deputy PM updates us on Rocky's beef road upgrade

    Politics The upgrade will speed up transport from Gracemere to the abattoirs

    Local Partners