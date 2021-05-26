Why taking up a trade as a woman is a savvy career move

Emily Bowden has a secure job and a house at a mining site while only training in the second-year of her electrical apprenticeship. Here’s how she did it.

Emily Bowden has a secure job and a house at a mining site while only training in the second-year of her electrical apprenticeship. Here’s how she did it.

EMILY Bowden has a secure job and a house with her partner at a Far North mining site while only on the second-year of her Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician.

Ms Bowden grew up on the Tablelands in a family of farmers and originally planned to go into real estate.

"I was in that for a while, but then my brothers moved to Weipa doing fitter and turner apprenticeships and really set themselves up and found their groove," she said.

"I moved up to Weipa at the end of 2019 to apply for an electrical apprenticeship, I was successful in getting a role at Rio Tinto and it's been going well since then."

Second year electrical apprentice Emily Bowden is completing her Certificate III in TAFE while working for Rio Tinto in Weipa. Picture: Brendan Radke

MORE NEWS

20,000 Far North homes impacted by massive power network fail

Out-of-pocket clients for plastics firm demand answers

Doors opening to female apprentices as VETs overtake degrees

Ms Bowden attends the TAFE Queensland Cairns campus for apprenticeship block training

She said she hadn't paid a cent for her apprenticeship this year under the state government's free apprenticeships for under 25s program introduced in January.

"We're lucky being in the mining aspect meaning we're on a higher wage than people doing a domestic apprenticeship.

"That's still the apprenticeship wage, so it will go up, plus I can spend the money on tools or a house deposit."

"It's been really good - we get rotated to a different location every six months so we get experience working at a bunch of different areas like the mine, the plant, the electrical workshop, the railway and the power house.

"So far I've done a lot of plant maintenance and breakdowns. Being at the mine we don't get the opportunity to do a lot of domestic electrical stuff in houses like fit-outs, but we do a lot of motors, on-site gear and things like that."

To be eligible for the program, apprentices need to undertake, or be undertaking their apprenticeship employment between January 1 2021 and September 30 2022.

Building apprenticeships are booming, with women taking up more and more spots in the big three - carpenters, electricians and plumbers.

A TAFE Queensland spokeswoman said female enrolments in electrotechnology at the TAFE Queensland Cairns campus have increased by 63 per cent from 2019/20 to 2020/21.

Ms Bowden said there were around four other female electrical apprentices when she started hers.

"There's a real push for it and no reason for women not to get into it," she said.

"My sister in-law was an electrical apprentice and a few of my friends have completed them as well- they kind of helped inspire me to do it.

Ms Bowden said she was aiming to stay in Weipa with her partner once she finished her apprenticeship.

"We've bought a house in Weipa, we're not going anywhere anytime soon," she said.

jack.lawrie@news.com.au

Originally published as Why taking up a trade as a woman is a savvy career move