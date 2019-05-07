YOUR SAY: Why the attacks on Pauline Hanson?

SCOTT Sawyer 'My Say': I'm not impressed with your leftist opinion on Pauline's party and your comments about the video of Steve Dickson and James Ashby in America.

Has anyone asked why an Islamic Nations television broadcaster, Al Jazeera, spend three years and millions of dollars using an undercover ex ABC journalist to entrap One Nation members in a sting that was clearly set up to destroy or discredit these people and their political party.?

There have been several attempts to destroy Pauline's political future. Tony Abbott had her sent to gaol years ago in an attempt to get rid of her.

It seems rather strange that this all comes out just weeks before a federal election.

Also why is it that after the Christchurch terrorist attack where 50 Muslims were killed in two mosques there was a never ending news coverage and the whole world was sympathising with them but a week or two afterwards when hundreds of Christians were murdered whilst attending Easter Sunday church services, there was hardly a mention of this on any main stream media outlet. Can someone please explain why this is so.

I say keep going Pauline. Don't let these people put you down. You have many supporters in Australia who want you to win.