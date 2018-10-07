Why the Bachelor host keeps coming back to Rockhampton

REAL GUNS: Osher Günsberg was in Rockhampton over the weekend to host the Black Dog Ball at Paradise Lagoons. The ball raised funds for Anglicare's youth programs.

WE are used to seeing him on our television handing out date cards and telling heartbroken lads and ladies they did not receive a rose.

This weekend Central Queensland welcomed The Bachelor host Osher Günsberg as he supported a cause very close to his heart.

The well known television personality and mental health advocate was in town to host this year's Black Dog Ball, which raised funds for Anglicare's youth programs which provide interventions for young people struggling with mental illness.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin, Mr Günsberg said he was happy to be back in Central Queensland, a place he has a strong connection with.

"I didn't have to be asked twice (to do this event),” he said.

The Bachelor Australia host Osher Gunsberg with this year's Bachelor Nick Cummins. Supplied by Channel 10.

"I have had quite a connection to Rockhampton over the years.

"I started coming up here when I was playing in bands, through high school we toured up here and then when I was a roadie I was touring up here.

"I came up here with Idol as well, so Rocky has been a place close to my heart for a lot of my life.”

Taking part in the Black Dog Ball was an opportunity for Mr Günsberg to talk about mental illness and break down walls that often are a bit higher for people who live in regional and rural parts of the country.

"I was very very fortunate that when I got sick I had access to mental health services that were quite close by,” he said.

"But I know that for a lot of people living in this part of the world that isn't the case, and access to effective treatment can go a long way to making you feel better and indeed save your life.

Mr Günsberg has always been open about his struggles with mental illness and is working to break barriers and stigmas through a productive and inclusive dialogue. Allan Reinikka ROK071018aosher2

"Access to effective treatment is difficult when they tyranny of distance is between you and that treatment, and so that is what we are raising money to do, to help young people who are at risk in remote areas of Central Queensland and other areas have access to such services.”

Mr Günsberg knows how important exposure to different worlds can be, and through his continued openness about his struggles with mental illness he hopes to open up a dialogue and an understanding between two worlds that often don't seem to fit together; city life and life in regional or rural communities.

"With my mental illness...and I still live with it and I still manage it, the number one thing that convinces you is that you are the only person feeling this and this is a permanent situation, it is not and those two things are false.

"I am doing whatever I can to let people know that with treatment, and it doesn't have to be medicinal, no mental state is a permanent state and it is super important for people to remember that.

"I was so lucky to have access to those services and I have also been so lucky to, through my work, get a real picture of what it is to be an Australian not living in metropolitan Australia.

Host of the Bachelor Osher Günsberg with former Bachelor Matty J. Supplied by Channel 10.

"I've had the chance to see a lot of the parts of the country that people will never ever see.

"It is super important that there is representation of all the people in our country.”

While his love for Central Queensland stems from his personal connection to the region, it is the world class attractions that keep him coming back.

"Lately it has been the Scuba Diving,” he said.

"Access to parts of the Great Barrier Reef that still look like the Great Barrier Reef.

"I love to scuba dive and I would recommend highly that you haven't done it, go and do it and get a look at one of the most extraordinary resources our country has, which is the Great Barrier Reef.”

Moving on to the topic of his hosting gig on the wildly popular reality dating show The Bachelor, Mr Günsberg said he is very excited for the next season of The Bachelorette to start.

This season former Yeppoon local, Wes Ford, is searching for love, but Mr Günsberg stayed tight lipped about his future chances.