Why the Capricorn Coast needs 600 new homes a year

NEW PLANS: The new zones under the Livingstone Shire Council's 2018 Planning Scheme.

POPULATION growth is changing Livingstone's residential landscape with 600 new dwellings a year and more affordable housing on the horizon.

Council this week released its approved Planning Scheme, which details future developments for the region, with a focus on housing and intentions to develop a CBD for Emu Park.

The document, which outlines future zoning and development opportunities, forecasts the Capricorn Coast's population will hit 62,200 by 2036 - a total growth rate of 2.5 per cent.

By that time, the estimated 14,500 dwellings total will consist mainly of conventional houses (81%) with units and duplexes on the rise (19%, compared to 11% in 2011).

The rise of apartment-living reflects the changing age demographic and lifestyle preferences of the population, according to the scheme.

Photos of one of the many developments the Capricorn Coast has seen. This picture shows the Yeppoon lagoon construction show Stage 5 of the development is well underway. LSC

"A more diverse range of housing choices will assist with the provision of more affordable housing,” the report states.

"It is important that a high percentage of new compact dwelling types are located close to centres, public transport infrastructure and community facilities and services.”

While recognising Rockhampton as the region's major economic hub, employment opportunities are expected to rise as "economic development gains momentum” in the planning scheme area.

The main growth areas identified on the Capricorn Coast are Yeppoon and Emu Park.

While Yeppoon is set to remain the major centre on the coast, continuing to provide the greatest concentration and mixture of business, community and entertainment activities, Emu Park is also set to become a hub for the southern suburbs of the planning scheme area.

Plans for a CBD to be developed in Emu Park are outlined in the scheme as being important in providing opportunities for local employment and community facilities.

Industrial development will also play an increasingly important role for employment growth throughout the region, with service and rural sectors the main focus.

Current industrial zoned areas will be further developed for land uses with low and medium impacts.

OPENING SOON: The Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation (Stages 3, 4 & 5) is a $53 million project. Contributed

The rural places of the planning scheme area are significant in terms of land area, providing opportunities to further the development of forestry and extractive resource industries at sites away from populated settlements.

Changes to the current Planning Scheme vary from zone to zone but one change which will impact residents is the height of buildings and structures being refined.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson said the 2018 scheme was based on built form provisions.

"There has been a reduction on many residential zones to 8.5 metres down from the current 12metres these are set out in the relevant residential zone code,” she said.

"This aligns built form in residential areas to the expected heights in most other schemes.

"In addition some centre zones have changed maximum building heights - now based on storeys rather than metres.”