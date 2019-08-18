Why the new art gallery is an important project in for Rocky

ART FOR ALL: Rockhampton Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic looks at the artwork called Jesse, a bar manager at Penrith Leagues left his wife and started living with Raul the assistant groundsman.

IT'S been a big month for art in Rockhampton.

The Premier visited and announced the start of works on the new gallery.

A local company, Woollam, was also appointed to build it.

The Deputy Prime Minister (Acting PM on the day) started the demolition on Quay St - hard hat, hi-vis and sledgehammer in hand.

But do you know what my one big takeaway has been over this past month?

It was when I saw a little girl go up to an art piece we have, which I'll describe as a painted mirror, and have a fit of giggles at her own reflection until tears ran down her cheeks.

The artwork is called Jesse, a bar manager at Penrith Leagues left his wife and started living with Raul the assistant groundsman.

I know - it's a hell of a title.

The artist is Dale Frank.

He's a big deal in the art world. His work hangs in New York, Zurich, Boston, Italy...and Rockhampton.

And you know what?

This little girl couldn't care less about any of that.

Instead she just liked the way her face rippled back at her in the mirror, stained buttercup yellow through the swirls of paint and drizzles of glitter.

She liked the way it caught the light and seemed to hold it for just a second longer than it should as it escaped through the drips and drabs of green and purple.

That's why I love this piece.

It's as much for people who know everything about art as much as it is for children who know nothing of it - yet.

That's what art should be. It should be for everyone, not just a few.

And that's what our new gallery will be like.

It doesn't matter what you know or who you are. And it doesn't matter how you experience it.

The point is just that you should.

Because in a month where we started the journey on a new building which will define Rockhampton in years to come, I still think the most important part for me was that little girl's laugh bouncing around the gallery.

This piece is back on display at the current gallery now. You should come visit and see for yourself what you think - it might even make you smile.