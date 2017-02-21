Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

epa05642885 British singer-songwriter and composer, Sir Elton John performs in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2016. EPA/PAUL BERGEN

HE'S rocketing into Central Queensland but the Candle in the Wind singer won't be landing in Rockhampton.

Sir Elton John will be performing in Mackay and Cairns later this year with 13,000 tickets up for grabs for the Mackay concert at BB Print Stadium on September 22.

After the success of Nitro Circus in the Beef Capital in 2016, attracting about 13,000 people, The Morning Bulletin wondered why Elton was not planning a concert in the city.

Promoter Michael Chugg told The Bulletin he approached Tourism and Events Queensland to help identify venues for the tour.

He said location and the ability to move between concerts played a factor.

Mr Chugg said the willingness of the Mackay mayor and the council to get involved were also factors.

"It gives everyone the chance to travel up,” he said.

Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) Group Executive Corporate Affairs Megan Saunders said the decision to put forward Mackay and Cairns as options was a commercial decision based on venues, logistics and scheduling.

"We know the importance of events to regional communities like Rockhampton,” she said.

"TEQ is actively working with the Rockhampton community to identify opportunities for the region.”

On the subject of offering packages for people living outside Mackay to attend the September 22 concert, Mr Chugg said his company would love to hear from local operators (bus companies) wanting to be a part of packages.

”We would definitely be interested in packages,” he said.

Go to Chugg Events website for more details on packages and register interest for notifications about presale of tickets: www.chuggentertainment.com/eltonjohn2017

Tickets will start at $99 and go up to $300 for corporate and VIP areas.

Tickets go on sale March 14.