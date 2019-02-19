Menu
Megan O'Neil captures incredible colours in the sky.
BUSHFIRES: Why the sun and moon go red

liana walker
by
19th Feb 2019 1:28 PM

DID you notice a red moon or sun in the sky this week?

The Wallangarra bushfire is to thank for the spectacular view, or more specifically its ash.

BoM meteorologist Adam Blazak said the red was caused by ash deflecting the blue end of the spectrum.

He explained the white light from the moon and sun was made up of a whole rainbow of colour.

"The blue end (of the spectrum) gets deflected more and the red end doesn't get deflected," he said.

"Wat we see is the remaining red light.

"The blue wave length is shorter and very easily knocked away."

Looking forward Mr Blazak said today would be the best conditions for firefighters.

"This will be as mild as it gets," he said.

"The winds will be picking up leading into the weekend.

"It will be tricky in the coming days."

He said there was a 10 per cent chance the region could see some showers on the weekend.

