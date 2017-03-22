Why theatre couple are spellbound by Rocky musical scene

Emma McGuire as Galinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba in Rockhampton's upcoming production of Wicked.

POWER couple, Katie and Wayne Scott Kermond, are back and ready to enchant Rockhampton with their latest production - Wicked.

Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz and follows the story of how two unlikely friends became the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

The show's director, Wayne and his choreographer wife Katie have worked on three local musicals in the last three years and broke records with their 2016 production of Mary Poppins.

The dynamic duo came straight to Rockhampton after working on both domestic and international productions and said while they're Sydney born and bred, there's something about Rocky theatre they can't get enough of.

"There's a wonderful culture in Rocky of musical theatre, which is surprising,” Katie said.

"It's just great because there's so much commitment and community, much more than you'd find in Sydney in a community based theatre.”

"We love coming to Rocky, that's why we keep coming back,” Wayne said.

Over 10 weeks, Wicked's cast of 40 both amateur and professional locals have worked hard to get themselves up to a professional standard for opening night.

"In a professional production you usually work four to six weeks working from 10am to 6pm six days a week,” Wayne said.

"I worked out we actually only rehearse two weeks and two days... so they do a remarkable job.

"It's head down bum up and everyone really gives 110% and we come up with great shows.

Thanks to popular demand, two more dates were announced for Wicked on April 12 and 17.

Wayne said although the musical was a local production, it would be to a much higher standard.

"I know it still has the title of community theatre, but it really is a professional production,” he said.

SEE IT LIVE

Friday, April 7 at 7.30pm

Saturday, April 8 at 7.30pm

Sunday, April 9 at 3pm

Wednesday, April 12 at 7.30pm

Thursday, April 13 at 7.30pm

Saturday, April 15 at 7.30pm

Monday, April 17 at 5pm

Tickets: Adult $52.