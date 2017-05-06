Why there's never a dull day with the SES

Aleta Ballment shows the State Emergency Service flood boat to Owen Upham at the Gracemere Combined Emergency Services Day.

ALETA Ballment joined the State Emergency Service because she had friends who volunteered.

Nine years later, she's still a member and loving every minute of being part of the SES.

She was one of dozens of emergency services personnel who joined together for the Gracemere Combined Emergency Services Day, with fire engines, ambulances, and police vehicles on display, along with plenty of family activities.

Manning the SES flood boat, and showing the kids how to drive it, Aleta said the day was a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about what each service did.

The boat has allowed SES to cross Yeppen Lagoon during severe flooding which sees parts of the Bruce Hwy inundated.

Heather Wisley, Aleta Ballment and Zach Smith from Gracemere SES at the Gracemere Combined Emergency Services Day. Michelle Gately

With National Volunteer Week kicking off on Monday, it was also the perfect opportunity for people to find out how to become part of organisations like the SES and the Rural Fire Service.

Aleta said she had spoken to several people about how they could join the service and what volunteering would involve.

For the stay-at-home-mum, the SES adds variety to everyday life.

"I enjoy helping the community and being outside my comfort zone,” Aleta said.

"I'm a flood boat operator and it's something I didn't think I'd be able to do.

"I do chainsaw as well. It's doing things you wouldn't usually be able to do, being a stay-at-home-mum.

"I can get out, talk to other adults, help the community and do things you wouldn't normally do.”

For more information about joining the SES, visit ses.qld.gov.au.