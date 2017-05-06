27°
News

Why there's never a dull day with the SES

Michelle Gately
| 6th May 2017 3:15 PM
Aleta Ballment shows the State Emergency Service flood boat to Owen Upham at the Gracemere Combined Emergency Services Day.
Aleta Ballment shows the State Emergency Service flood boat to Owen Upham at the Gracemere Combined Emergency Services Day. Michelle Gately

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALETA Ballment joined the State Emergency Service because she had friends who volunteered.

Nine years later, she's still a member and loving every minute of being part of the SES.

She was one of dozens of emergency services personnel who joined together for the Gracemere Combined Emergency Services Day, with fire engines, ambulances, and police vehicles on display, along with plenty of family activities.

Manning the SES flood boat, and showing the kids how to drive it, Aleta said the day was a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about what each service did.

The boat has allowed SES to cross Yeppen Lagoon during severe flooding which sees parts of the Bruce Hwy inundated.

Heather Wisley, Aleta Ballment and Zach Smith from Gracemere SES at the Gracemere Combined Emergency Services Day.
Heather Wisley, Aleta Ballment and Zach Smith from Gracemere SES at the Gracemere Combined Emergency Services Day. Michelle Gately

With National Volunteer Week kicking off on Monday, it was also the perfect opportunity for people to find out how to become part of organisations like the SES and the Rural Fire Service.

Aleta said she had spoken to several people about how they could join the service and what volunteering would involve.

For the stay-at-home-mum, the SES adds variety to everyday life.

"I enjoy helping the community and being outside my comfort zone,” Aleta said.

"I'm a flood boat operator and it's something I didn't think I'd be able to do.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I do chainsaw as well. It's doing things you wouldn't usually be able to do, being a stay-at-home-mum.

"I can get out, talk to other adults, help the community and do things you wouldn't normally do.”

For more information about joining the SES, visit ses.qld.gov.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  emergency services expo gracemere national volunteers week ses state emergency service volunteer

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

GALLERY: Kids in charge at emergency services day

GALLERY: Kids in charge at emergency services day

RIDING in a mini fire engine, sitting on a police motorbike and looking inside an ambulance - it was all on offer

BREAKING: House outside Biloela "gutted" by fire

FULLY ABLAZE: Four fire trucks were battling the blaze.

The house on Meissners Rd has been completely destroyed.

Could Rockhampton manage a Capricorn Coast airport?

DIVERTED: An Air New Zealand Boeing B777-200 ZK-OKE parked at the Rockhampton Airport. Around a dozen planes each year divert to Rockhampton.

Airport chairman keen to talk to Iwasaki

Call goes out for Beef Australia 2018 volunteers

VOLUNTEER ROLE: Sarah Mitchell-Anyon and volunteer Sannu prepare for Beef Australia 2018.

One year out from Rocky's big event

Local Partners

Why there's never a dull day with the SES

Volunteer mum tells why she loves the challenge of the service

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

GALLERY: Kids in charge at emergency services day

Ari and Darius Crosby check out the police motorbike at the Gracemere Combined Emergency Services Day.

they got to check out ambulances, police cars and fire engines.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

11 exciting events Rocky residents can attend in May

Priya Thakur and Vinod Kumar, chefs at Jai Ho indian restaurant preparing some dishes for Tastes of the World in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

There is a wide range of great events on this month

Snapchat vs. Insta: the billion-dollar war over photo filters

SOME of the world’s biggest companies are facing off over one of the world’s silliest inventions: why photo filters are the next billion-dollar battleground.

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

One of the plaques on the Walk of Achievers in Maryborough.

Seven plaques will be installed along the walk.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

'Downturn' forces group to dump popular Coast event for 2017

Simon Vardy with 10.8kg and 10.0 kg mulloway at the Tight Lines Fishing Classic.

A body blow for coast's battling tourism sector

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

PRIME POSITION - BIG VALUE!

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

THIS IS a GENUINE and IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY to purchase into Rockhampton's MOST HIGHLY regarded Suburb! - SAVE MONEY on fuel and walk the Kids to School ...

Peaceful 1 Acre Haven

54 Schlencker Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $585,000

This beautiful lowset home sits in a quiet neighbourhood in Glenlee on just over a lovely 1 acre allotment. Imagine waking up every morning and breathe in that...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $359,000.

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 1 $359,000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

SPACIOUS- 4 BEDROOM HOME ON A LOW MAINTENANCE 405M2 ALLOTMENT. $380,000 NEG.

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $360,000

192.9M2 HOME on 405m2 allotment. Stunning, Spacious and Stylish. Beautifully finished, this home with high 2.7 metre ceilings. 4 Bedrooms. The main bedroom has...

$10,000 REDUCTION - Motivated Seller!

19/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

If you are looking to down size or invest then look no further for this fully renovated beachside unit! Walking distance to both Cooee Bay and Lammermoor Beach...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $495,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

NEW AT EDENBROOK!

2 Edenbrook Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 1 $495,000

You WILL be impressed!!! Definitely not just your average home. Attractive street presence, quality fit-out and a wide, wide 25M frontage with easy vehicle access...

Neat as a pin and stunning city views

25 Macaulay Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $339,000

This contemporary 1960's high-set home has commanding views over the city and has a list of renovations as long as your arm. Features Include: -Covered front patio...

Just Perfect

115 Canning Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $272,000

This wonderful home is all about position and location, ideal if you are working up at the hospitals, Grammar Schools, or anywhere over the south side. This 3...

New Home and Affordable

118 George Lane, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 2 2 $335,000

This brand new contemporary style home has been designed for space and comfort, a perfect start for a young couple or retirement. You are going to love the...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

New two-bedroom apartments from $315,000 at LOFT

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!