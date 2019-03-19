Why these business owners can't wait for the flood levee

Jim and Gaynor Bell, owners of the Rocky Resort Motor Inn, are supportive of the flood levee.

BUSINESS owners Jim and Gaynor Bell weren't in Rocky during the last flood, but they're very keen to see the flood levee built.

They bought Rocky Resort Motor Inn just over a year ago and heard some horror stories from the 2017 flood.

READ MORE: South Rocky Flood Levee gets final gree light

"It will be so good. They need it here,” Ms Bell said.

"Not that long before we came in the pool was full of mud and it was right up to the top of the driveway.”

The motel is situated on Gladstone Rd which is partly affected by floods.

The road has to be closed and traffic diverted to Upper Dawson Rd, even though the South Yaamba bridge allowed the Bruce Highway to remain open in the 2017 flood.

With the $60 million South Rockhampton Flood Levee, Gladstone Rd can remain open reducing the disruption to businesses like Rocky Resort.

The couple said the levee would be a good way to stop the inconvenience flooding for everyone, especially those whose homes were previously inundated.