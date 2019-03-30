Why these business owners love being based in Gracemere

ON TO A GOOD THING: Ross Macalpine from One Agency Gracemere, Tammy Stagg from Mick's Air-Conditioning Services and Dave Anderson from LASH Antennas and Maintenance say they've got no regrets about basing their small businesses in Gracemere.

ON TO A GOOD THING: Ross Macalpine from One Agency Gracemere, Tammy Stagg from Mick's Air-Conditioning Services and Dave Anderson from LASH Antennas and Maintenance say they've got no regrets about basing their small businesses in Gracemere. Allan Reinikka ROK270319agraceme

THERE'S a thriving small business community in Gracemere that contradicts the image of a crime hotspot portrayed on social media and in news reports.

It's difficult to focus on the positive aspects of a community when there have been a spate of break-ins at small businesses but a group of Gracemere business owners has spoken out about why it's the ideal base for small traders.

Ross Macalpine from One Agency Gracemere, Tammy Stagg from Mick's Air-Conditioning Services and Dave Anderson from LASH Antennas and Maintenance believe there's plenty of support for small businesses in the area.

Ms Stagg and her husband moved from Kingaroy to Gracemere six months after setting up their mobile airconditioning servicing business.

She said they were attracted to the small-town feel of Gracemere and although it had grown enormously in the decade they'd lived there, it had retained the community feel.

When the couple first moved, they would service clients across the broader Central Queensland area out to the coast and further inland.

But as their reputation grew they were able to reduce their travel and focus mainly on Gracemere jobs.

"As we do more jobs in Gracemere, more people are talking to more people and the word is getting out,” Ms Stagg said.

"I don't know why people think they have to go to Rocky. We get asked all the time if we know people who can do something in Gracemere.”

At a personal level, Ms Stagg rarely leaves Gracemere because "everything is here” - with the exception of banking services.

Real estate agent Mr Macalpine has also watched the town boom over roughly 18 years of living locally.

Although sales had been tight across the board since the mining downturn, Mr Macalpine said his business had "grown in leaps and bounds” over five years' trading.

The business grew from an at-home operation to a shop front, with the property management side expanding until someone had to be employed as a property manager full-time.

The agency doesn't just serve Gracemere though, with listings across Rockhampton and the coast as well.

"We look at the bigger picture, because obviously we have to grow our business, but the core is Gracemere and always has been,” Mr Macalpine said.

He said the agency also committed to sourcing all trades from Gracemere, which kept money within the town.

One of the small businesses Mr Macalpine uses is LASH Antennas and Maintenance, owned by Mr Anderson.

Mr Anderson gave up a drive-in drive-out job at a Blackwater mine for a lifestyle change, so he could be at home with his family full-time in Gracemere once his children started school.

Although the money wasn't as good, Mr Anderson said he loved the freedom of having a business.

Much like Ms Stagg, Mr Anderson is servicing customers across Central Queensland.

But he has no doubt that word of mouth will eventually see him spending more and more time in Gracemere.

Although he's just four years into business, Mr Anderson said he wouldn't change anything about the decision to be based outside Rockhampton.

"Gracemere is no further away from the city centre than Parkhurst,” he said.

"I don't see any disadvantage to us basing ourselves here.”

All three business owners said they'd never been charged more for shipping to Gracemere either, something they said was often used as an excuse not to set up business in the town.

Ultimately, it's the close-knit business community they all enjoy.

"There's always someone who's got your back,” Ms Stagg said.