Why these camels made history on hump day

IT WAS the “hump” day sale that made history at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange in Gracemere.

Seventeen camels went under the hammer on Wednesday in a curious curtain-raiser to another strong prime and store sale where restocker demand for all categories continued.

TopX Rockhampton’s Morgan Harris said it was the first time camels had sold through the regular sale.

“All 17 were bought by a Southern Queensland camel dairy,” he said.

“Their dairy operation, in the Scenic Rim, has tourists and a cafe so it’s a very good home for them.”

The vendor, Cliff and Kathy White from Home Hill Station, Glenroy, had been using the camels for weed control on their property.

Following the camel auction, more than 3100 head of cattle drawn from Charters Towers, St Lawrence, Dingo, Calliope, Theodore, and the local area were processed.

The quality was mixed, with most demand being driven by restockers chasing lightweight weaner heifers and steers.

Morgan Harris, TopX Rockhampton, Morgan Harris, TopX Rockhampton, is confident the strong market trends will roll on. Picture: Contributed

Mr Harris said all cattle in this description sold very well, regardless of quality.

The light restocker heifers made between 390 and 420 cents per kilo, which was higher than the last sale’s rates.

A highlight for this category was A. Moffitt’s 222kg Brangus weaner heifers that reached 405c/kg to return $898/head.

The steer price was strong, topping at 450c/kg for Brangus cross steers from T. and J. Besch, Bajool, that weighed 216kg to make $974/head.

Cow prices were firm and Comet vendor L. and C. Stewart’s Brangus offering made $1486/head, after reaching 307c/kg and weighing in at 484kg.

Mr Harris was confident the strong market trends would roll on, given favourable forecasts across the region.

“With the predictions we may be heading into a La Nina, I see the demand and prices holding strong,” he said.

“I think people are buying now as there is a worry, if it does rain, cattle will continue to get dearer.

“For our local producers, they are in a good position as we still have a fair amount of feed and, even though it has dried off, there is still a good body off grass.”

