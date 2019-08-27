Why these CQ ladies joined world biker relay

BIKING ADVOCATES: Kerry Todd (left), Tracey Byrne and Jen Sutherland are participating in a ride that aims to raise awareness for women who ride motorbikes.

BIKING ADVOCATES: Kerry Todd (left), Tracey Byrne and Jen Sutherland are participating in a ride that aims to raise awareness for women who ride motorbikes. Leighton Smith

TIRED of being left alone by her dirt-bike riding family, Jen Sutherland bit the bullet and leapt into the saddle a couple of years ago and hasn't looked back since.

Fast-forward to today where a leather clad Ms Sutherland and her posse of fellow CQ bike riders - Kerry Todd and Tracey Byrne - have revealed their weekend plan to chalk up the kilometres as participants in the Women Riders World Relay.

Aspiring to be the largest recorded world-wide motorbike relay, Ms Sutherland said more than 10,000 WRWR group members would carry a baton across 88 countries over four weeks to create awareness about female riding issues.

"The baton comes into Australia on Wednesday for 19 days. Our leg is on Monday. We start in Glenn Innes and ride to Brisbane, pick up some more riders and then ride to Noosa where the baton is then passed onto the next leg of riders,” Ms Sutherland said.

"For our leg, we're wearing green and gold tutus, socks, scarves for the four of us riding from this area.”

She hoped by creating more awareness for female rider issues, it would encourage more local women to embrace motorbiking, foster more connections and support networks within a community of like-minded people.

Ms Sutherland said a growing number of and yet businesses were dragging their feet to support the movement, stocking a comparatively limited range of women's orientated bike gear.

"If you want to buy a women's jacket, you've got three or four to choose from,” she said.

"If you go to the men's section, you've got 15 brands to choose from in all these awesome colours - women's are pink, purple and black, that's it. So it's all about letting manufacturers know that more women ride and we want a bit more choice.”

UK-based founder of the WRWR Hayley Bell said she wanted to ignite a global sisterhood of inspirational women to promote courage, adventure, unity and passion for biking from all corners of the world and do something that's never been done before on this scale.

"My aim is to wow the industry into realising the global market for women in motorsports and to inspire women world wide,” Ms Bell said.

"I want to show the industry the force behind the market that is so blindly overlooked.”

For more information visit: women ridersworldrelay.com. To join a local riding group visit: www.ecfrau.com