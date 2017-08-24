29°
News

Why these grey-nomads might never visit Yeppoon again

Shayla Bulloch | 24th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
GREY NOMADS: Ian and Gail Roche had to stay on their boat in Yeppoon because of the lack of free camping areas.
GREY NOMADS: Ian and Gail Roche had to stay on their boat in Yeppoon because of the lack of free camping areas. Shayla Bulloch

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GAIL and Ian Roche left Yeppoon with a sour taste in their mouth saying they may not visit again.

The newly retired couple and their dog Bella were travelling up the coast from Melbourne when they were forced to spend the night on their boat in Rosslyn Bay Harbour after Yeppoon's lack of free camping spots.

The couple, in their 60,s said the countless signs around Yeppoon banning camping and overnight stays in public places deterred them from the coastal town.

"They gave off a first impression that the town wasn't very friendly,” Gail said.

Travellers since July, Gail and Ian said they never encountered a town as strict on overnight camping as Yeppoon.

Gail said all the coastal towns she'd visited welcomed caravans with open arms.

"When you're just travelling up the coast you don't want to pay for camping,” she said.

"We are always looking for free camping spots because it's hard to actually get into caravan parks as they're full.

"So sometimes we have no other choice.”

Ian said free camping spots also allowed them to spend money in the community instead of their accommodation which could vary from $5 to $50 a night.

"We go in and do our shopping in the towns with the money that we don't spend on camping,” Ian said.

"You feel a small moral obligation to do that but Yeppoon didn't give us that urge.”

Veterans on the road Tony and Gayle Sherwin yesterday set up camp at the free camping ground at Kershaw Gardens.

They said they had never been to Yeppoon but agreed with The Roche's that the lack of free camping grounds would deter them to visit.

After three years on the road Tony, 71, said if a town didn't have free camping he'd drive straight through.

"Now that a lot of vans have solar panels, there's no need for us to stay in a caravan park because it's just a waste of money,” Tony said.

"There's more people on the roads now than there was three years ago and most people would agree that having free camping spots is a necessity.”

Yesterday The Morning Bulletin was referred to Capricorn Enterprises by Livingstone Shire Council who both support the Queensland Camping Options Toolkit.

Tourism manager at Capricorn Enterprises Deanna Bowd said the toolkit was developed by the State Government after 18 months of stakeholder engagement.

"The caravan/motorhome/RV market is a significant and important part of our leisure holiday offering in the Livingstone Shire,” Deanne said.

"This is reflected in a broad range of caravan/RV/camping options throughout the shire, including commercial parks, bush camping and national park camping.

Along the Capricorn Coast, there are 10 commercial caravan parks, as well as three Byfield National Park camp grounds to the north of Yeppoon.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  camping caravan grey nomads travelling yeppoon

Rocky developer's bold move to ease business bill pain

Rocky developer's bold move to ease business bill pain

$200K will save hundreds of tonnes of carbon emissions and reduce power bills

Stunning new attraction to lure tourists to Mount Archer

Fraser Park at the top of Mount Archer in Rockhhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Tourism push sees Rocky Council apply for extra funding

Opinion: Cost of living budget not 'reasonable' calculations

Housing and money

New report reveals how much Aussies need to earn

Stockland boss reveals strategy to bring big-time retailers to Rocky

Peter Alexander is the latest big name to move into Stockland Rockhampton.

ANXIOUS online waits are over with a host of exciting shops ahead.

Local Partners

Hat's off: Rocky designers' amazing fashion pieces on show

Return to days of old with bespoke designs from local designers at Rockhampton Art Gallery

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Brittany V Barnaby: NAIF debate fires up

National Party leader Barnaby Joyce.

Keppel MP claims NAIF Board has spent $500K on own salaries

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

CQ animal rescue group struggle with abandoned pet surge

Thatcher the dog is the face up Capricorn Animal Aid's upcoming fundraiser ball. He is pictured with his foster carer Lailah Hinds and Capricorn Animal Aid's Juanita Peoples ahead of the major event.

Major fundraiser the only hope for hundreds of animals in need

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

MOVE REVIEW: Tower's too steep a climb for this fan

LAST GUNSLINGER: Idris Elba plays Roland Deschain and Tom Taylor plays Jake Chambers in the big screen adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower.

STEPHEN King film is done in by running time and lack of spark.

'Carnival of chaos': Mega Rocky event you can't miss

A massive night of entertainment is lined up for the Rockhampton Showgrounds next month.

Massive response to release of tickets for next month's spectacular

Best Wandal Location

26 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $219,000

You can't get any closer to where all the action is happening than at 26 Wandal Road, located in the heart of the Wandal Shopping precinct. You have at your...

Quality Quality Quality

601/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $387,500

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Fantastic Family Home -Right Price/Right Location -$299,000!

62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Be very quick to inspect this amazing Property at 62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue, on a 786m2 fully fenced block - just perfect to Live In or Rent Out! This...

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park

44 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $479,000

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park This beautiful 5 bedroom family home is located in Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens. The home was built in 2015 and still...

3 Bedroom Plus an Office/Sheds

6 Bean Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Quality family homes like this one don't come along all of the time so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 good sized built-in bedrooms plus an office with...

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

Neat and Tidy, Affordable all on 1012m2

106 Park Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This 3 bedroom Park Avenue home is neat and tidy and located on 1012 m2 / acre allotment. So there is plenty of room for the shed and kids to play. The home has...

Beautiful Family Home in Hillside

13 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This immaculate low set brick home has a wonderful position in Hillside Estate and offers you space, privacy and convenience for you and your family. Some of the...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $299,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

As New, Owner Transfered to Brisbane

8 Academic Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Just 2 years old this Norman Gardens 4 bedroom home is ready to move into as the owner has moved South. Features include: -Tiled living and traffic areas, carpet...

Strangers restore home after it was trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

Sold On - why the hipsters are heading for the Rocky CBD

Sold On

CITY living in Rockhampton is more appealing than ever in Sold On

You'll be Sold On what's in this 72-page property magazine

Sold On

The ultimate guide to the world of real estate in our region.