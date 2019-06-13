Why this A-grade clash produced a first for Seagulls coach

FAST BREAK: Yeppoon Seagulls skipper Sam Holzheimer finds some open space in Saturday night's A-grade game against Rockhampton Brothers.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The dramatic 14-all deadlock in the A-grade top-of-the-table clash on Saturday night provided a first for Yeppoon Seagulls coach Shaun Goode.

In his almost 40 years in rugby league as both player and coach, he had never before been involved in a drawn game.

"It was a bit of a different feeling for me,” Goode said.

Yeppoon faced off against Rockhampton Brothers in drizzling rain at Webb Oval, the clash headlining the Seagulls' Super Saturday which featured games from under-6 through to A-grade.

The wet conditions made for a scrappy contest, with a lot of dropped ball and unforced errors.

It was a see-sawing game, Yeppoon scoring three tries to two to lead 14-12 at half-time.

Neither team troubled the scorers again until late in the second half when Brothers Harrison Griffin converted a penalty to level things up.

Centre Sam Lollo produced his typically strong performance for the Yeppoon Seagulls. LEEANN BOOTH

Goode said the weekend result was a "wake-up call” for his unbeaten team.

"We were doing it pretty easy. The closest anyone could get to us was 24 points in the first round.

"Hopefully this will make the boys a little hungrier.

"We were very out of sorts on Saturday night. We didn't play anywhere near how we normally play.

"But credit to Brothers, they put it to us and probably kept us off our game.”

Goode said while Yeppoon's completion rate was disappointing, their defensive effort was exceptional.

"We normally complete at about 80 per cent. I think on Saturday we finished at 42, which is very uncharacteristic for us,” he said.

Yeppoon Seagulls player Tully Wehmeier turns on the speed in the A-grade clash against Rockhampton Brothers. LEEANN BOOTH

"But our defence was great. In the second half we defended eight sets in a row on our line and they never looked like crossing.”

Goode said centres Jace O'Neill and Sam Lollo were "brilliant as usual”, but the most notable performer was back rower Sam Stibbard, whose energy for 80 minutes of football was outstanding.

Yeppoon are on the road to take on Biloela at 7pm on Saturday, playing after the Intrust Super Cup game between the CQ Capras and Souths Logan Magpies.

"Biloela are very good at home,” Goode said.

"We're going to use this as an opportunity, if the weather is right, to get back to our standards and really focus on our completion rates.”

RRL ROUND 10 RESULTS