YOUNG STAR: Year 9 student at St Ursula’s College, Mia Woltmann, was awarded the highest result in Queensland for the AMEB Speech and Performance Grade 4 examinations in 2019. Picture: Contributed
Education

Why this Cap Coast teen has a bright future ahead of her

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
A CAPRICORN Coast ­teenager is feeling on top of the world after topping the state in speech and drama exams.

Year 9 student at St Ursula’s College, Mia Woltmann, was awarded the highest result in Queensland for the Australian Music Examinations Board Speech and Performance Grade 4 examinations in 2019.

Mia, who recently turned 14, was very excited to learn the exciting news via email.

“My mum read the email first, and then showed it to me,” she said.

“It was really awesome.

“I enjoy speech and drama because I like going and actually performing.

“It’s really exciting learning different pieces and being different characters.”

The young thespian attends speech and drama lessons weekly with Ms DeeAnn Busby, and practises pieces two nights a week.

The Communication, Speech and Performance Teachers Inc presents the Barbara Sisley Awards annually to students who attain the highest results in Queensland in AMEB and Trinity College London examinations the previous year.

The 74th Barbara Sisley Awards was to be held last Saturday at Parliament House, Brisbane. However, the ceremony has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

