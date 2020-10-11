Why this CQ woman is cycling 200km in two days

Agnes Water resident Ludmila Souza is riding 200km to help with cancer research.

AN Agnes Water resident has set herself a massive goal to ride 200km in two days this weekend, but she’s doing it for a cause close to her heart.

Ludmila Souza is participating in the MACA Cancer 200 – an event which raises money for cancer research in Western Australia.

The ride would normally occur from Perth to Mandurah, however due to COVID restrictions, participants like Mrs Souza are able to set their own routes anywhere in the country.

The Brazilian expat said the whole reason for doing the ride was to raise as much money as possible for cancer research – a field her brother works in.

“He’s a medical physician, he works as a researcher,” she said.

“I know because of him how important it is.”

Mrs Souza also lost her grandfather to his battle with cancer.

“It was quite difficult the whole process,” she said.

“It spread to many organs … in the end he had it in the brain.”

From her experience with her family she said she knew some medical institutions relied entirely on fundraisers like the MACA Cancer 200 for research.

“The main thing is so you can find a cure for disease,” she said.

“I know how hard it is to raise money for this.”

Agnes Water resident Ludmila Souza is riding 200km to help with cancer research. Pictured with Joe Mahony, Ludmila Souza, Fiona Werch and Peter Edwards.

With a group of people yesterday, Mrs Souza rode 113km between Emu Park and Yeppoon spanning from 5am to 12.30pm and will do another 87km today in the same area.

So far she has raised $3055 smashing her goal of $2500.

Donations are open until the end of this month.

To sponsor Mrs Souza click here.