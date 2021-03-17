Why this cricket victory had special significance

Laura Jonassen (back left) and Jayne Jonassen (back right) presented the Jonassen Family Trophy to the victorious Capricorn Coast Parkana Sharks (back row, from left) Chelsea Williams, Lara Swaffer-Selff, Gabby Macrae, Heidi Swaffer-Selff, Lila Atkinson and (front row) Tasmin Gandhi, Abbey Harvey, Abby Miller and Meg Lanson.

Laura Jonassen (back left) and Jayne Jonassen (back right) presented the Jonassen Family Trophy to the victorious Capricorn Coast Parkana Sharks (back row, from left) Chelsea Williams, Lara Swaffer-Selff, Gabby Macrae, Heidi Swaffer-Selff, Lila Atkinson and (front row) Tasmin Gandhi, Abbey Harvey, Abby Miller and Meg Lanson.

Capricorn Coast Parkana Sharks is the first name etched on the perpetual Jonassen Family Trophy.

They took the honours in the Frenchville Sports Club women’s competition, scoring a 39-run win over a valiant North Rockhampton Tigers in Saturday’s grand final.

Batting first, the Sharks were under some early pressure at 3-45 before Heidi Swaffer-Selff and Tasmin Gandhi came together, producing a vital 56-run stand that helped the team finish at 4-131.

Erinn Weekers and Leanne Jenkins were the Tigers’ best with the ball, taking two wickets apiece.

In reply, the Tigers made a solid start and were 1-50 before wickets started to fall in quick succession.

They battled on to make 6/92, Kathy Barsby their highest scorer with 17.

Sharks’ rookie Meg Lanson was a standout, producing a runout and taking two wickets, including the prized scalp of Tigers’ skipper Alyssa Kelly who she got LBW for 12.

The Team of the Tournament (back row, from left) Alyssa Kelly, Abbey Harvey (captain), Darcie Moore (vice-captain), Heidi Swaffer-Selff, Chelsea Williams, Mim Grice and (front row) Kathy Barsby, Meg Lanson, Leanne Jenkins and Tasmin Gandhi. Absent: Kat Keiler.

After the match, Queensland Cricket Central’s cricket manager Kade Horan thanked the players, coaches and managers for their efforts in delivering a landmark tournament.

More than 2000 runs were made and 70 wickets were taken across the six-week, four-team event from which seven milestone awards were presented to players who scored more than 50 runs or took three or more wickets in an innings.

The recipients were Kathy Barsby, Kat Keiler, Darcie Moore, Alyssa Kelly and Abbey Harvey for batting and Mim Grice and Meg Lanson for bowling.

A Team of the Tournament was also selected. The members were Kathy Barsby, Kat Keiler, Meg Lanson, Leanne Jenkins, Tasmin Gandhi, Alyssa Kelly, Abbey Harvey (captain), Darcie Moore (vice-captain), Heidi Swaffer-Selff, Chelsea Williams and Mim Grice.

Laura and Jayne Jonassen presented the premiership trophy to Sharks’ co-captains Abbey Harvey and Gabby Macrae.

Horan said the Jonassen Family Trophy recognised the contribution the family had made to female cricket in Rockhampton and was particularly poignant given the passing of Ray at age 63 on February 10.

Ray Jonassen is being remembered as “an exceptional teacher who had a positive influence on staff and students alike”.

Ray was a familiar face at various sporting grounds as he followed the fortunes of he and wife Jayne’s three daughters, including Jess who is now a regular in the Australian women’s cricket team.

He helped coach cricket, as well as Aussie rules and netball during his almost 20 years at North Rockhampton State High School.

Ray taught legal studies and business, communication and technology and supported students who competed in legal debates at the Rockhampton Court House and the CQUniversity business challenges.

A NRSHS spokesperson said Ray was “an exceptional teacher who had a positive influence on staff and students alike”.

“He was a brilliant mentor to beginning teachers and a highly respected colleague who always gave his time willingly,” the spokesperson said.

“With Ray’s passing, many students reached out on Facebook expressing their sadness, with every student telling how ‘Mr J’ had made a positive impact on their life.

“As teachers, we are said to be ‘in loco parentis’. This was in fact the case with Ray as he was able to offer fatherly advice and provide an inspiration to many children to become entrepreneurs, lawyers, doctors, politicians, teachers and business leaders.

“Ray will be sadly missed by all of the NRSHS community.”