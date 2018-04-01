Why this is the best weekend for CQ gardeners in a decade

GET OUT THERE: It's one of the best gardening weekends we have experienced in over a decade.

GET OUT THERE: It's one of the best gardening weekends we have experienced in over a decade. Neil Fisher

HOW is your garden looking at the moment?

With a most unusual start to the year, we have had mild weather during December and January and then the February rain, which has combined with the pleasant weather of March to provide one of the best gardening weekends we have experienced in over a decade.

This long weekend each year usually provides most gardeners with the green light to start the preparation for the spring displays and/or garden competitions. However, this year we will just start with helping the garden recover from the ravages of summer. So, this weekend is a great time to get into the garden.

The preparation of garden beds, whether flower, vegetable or shrubs, is now recommended. However, if you are not using fresh garden soil you may need to open and aerate the soil, as soil tends to harden up and compact after a little rain and following hot dry weather.

It is also time to lift, divide, propagate and replant herbaceous perennials.

The weather is ideal for planting sweet peas, and most flower and vegetable seedlings, bulbs and just about every variety of trees and shrubs.

Harder to propagate plants like lavender, rosemary, hydrangeas and even conifers have the best chance if propagated now. Remember when planting your new plants give them regular watering as well as a good measure of water-soluble fertiliser to encourage new root production so your plant will thrive.

Many flowering shrubs, such as hibiscus, tibouchina, jasminum, acalypha hispida, jacobina, bougainvilleas and pentas, are looking great now and all of these can be planted now as well.

The weather is ideal for planting sweet peas, and most flower and vegetable seedlings, bulbs and just about every variety of trees and shrubs. Neil Fisher

Many creepers are also recommended for planting like pandorea, jasminum polyanthum, podranea and other members of the bignonia family.

The lawn has probably been the most long-suffering part of our garden, and we still need to be vigilant around the garden for lawn grubs, which are starting to appear in numerous gardens.

You will first notice small, irregular patches of your lawn either dying or becoming very thin.

If this is the case in your lawn, I would recommend putting a wet towel on or near the affected area of your lawn overnight. The next morning, the lawn grubs will be clearly visible.

You will then need to apply a lawn grub killer.

Note: there are numerous brands available on the market, and no one brand is better than the other.

You should also keep an eye out for a small reddish-coloured wasp that is quite often seen hovering over the surface of the lawn.

These wasps are the good guys. There are actually on the prowl for lawn grubs, so that they can lay their eggs in them. If these wasps are about, you may need to reconsider a lawn grub killer, as you will affect these wasps as well.

Indoor plants may need to be around the house now so that they get better light, especially those which are in rooms facing south or south-east, where they are getting good light all through summer. Ants can also create a problem now with Mealy Bug.

If you want to transplant established shrubs, this weekend is one of the best to do it in. Years ago, my father Phil and I started removing all the valuable plants from the gardens of McAuley Place, the old Range Convent.

These included plants like 50-year-old roses, ixoras, agapanthus, hibiscus and murrayas, of which we had better than 90% success rate. All plants were potted into between 25l to 40l pots, then replanted into the new gardens around the building.

So, if you have planted a beautiful shrub in the wrong place, this weekend will provide you with the perfect opportunity to move it.

If you have to repot your plants, it is a great weekend to do it as well.

Until next week, may everyone have a very safe and happy Easter.

Gardening

Neil Fisher