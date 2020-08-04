Why this jersey will mean so much to St Brendan’s players

FAMILY TRADITION: St Brendan's First XIII player Kalani Sing, pictured in the Indigenous jersey the team will wear on Wednesday, alongside his legendary father Matt Sing. Picture: Contributed

ST BRENDAN’S First XIII will don an Indigenous strip for their Aaron Payne Cup clash this week.

The striking jersey was designed by former Capra and two-time Ollie Howden Medal winner James Waterton, a proud Jiman and Gangalu man.

It will serve not only as a celebration of the school’s cultural diversity but as a tribute to highly regarded Indigenous student “Herbs”, who died after a car accident in Lockhart River last month.

There are more than 100 Indigenous students in the St Brendan’s cohort.

Among them is Kalani Sing, who will take his place in St Brendan’s side for their Round 2 APC clash with Mackay State High at 3pm on Wednesday, which will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

SCHOOL FOOTY SHOW: Payne and Langer cups in round one

Kalani is the son of league legend Matt Sing, who played 24 Origins for the Maroons and 14 Test matches for Australia.

A fleet-footed winger, he scored St Brendan’s first points in their opening game against Ignatius Park last Wednesday.

St Brendan’s College, who were beaten 24-12 by Ignatius Park in their first Aaron Payne Cup game last week, take on Mackay State High in Round 2 on Wednesday. Photo: Callum Dick

He will look to again make his mark and proudly represent his family who are part of the Pitta Pitta tribe, that hails from Winton in western Queensland.

Waterton is understandably proud of the jersey, which illustrates aspects of Indigenous culture and incorporates the school’s colours of gold and green.

He came up with the design after an approach last year from Dallas Williams, the school’s director of sport.

Williams said several of the school’s Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander students had put together a “blueprint” for what they would like to see.

“James went away and came up with the design, and ISC put together a really great jersey,” Williams said.

“It was timely that the team wore it this week following the NRL’s Indigenous Round.

“I think it’s really important at St Brendan’s that we recognise and celebrate the diversity of Indigenous culture at the college and within the wider community.

“The boys can’t wait to get the jerseys on. They’re really excited about the opportunity to wear them and represent all the cultures at the school.

“It will also be quite sentimental too, with the boys playing in Herbs’ memory.

“They will wear black armbands as well as a sign of respect to his family and friends.”

