Why this popular CQ venue won’t be re-opening on Saturday

CONCERNS over generating viable revenue has forced Cocobrew co-owner Robin Adams to keep the business closed as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

The roadmap out of restrictions, he admitted, was bittersweet for owners of reasonably-sized businesses.

Despite receiving the all-clear for the Rockhampton venue re- open its doors this weekend, Mr Adams said the 10 person limit would prove difficult.

Instead the team will wait until stage three nears, allowing the venue to host a up to 100 dine-in guests.

“Our team got together on Monday and decided to wait until around June 22. It’s just not viable for us.”

BIG PLAN: Co-owner Robin Adams is waiting to re-open the Cocobrew’s doors until late stage two.

The possibility of serving takeaway was initially considered, he said, however the venue was not equipped to do so and the possible financial impacts were unclear.

“Waiting a bit longer means we can get everything operational and get all our chefs and staff back in the foray to prepare for stage three about a week and a half out from it,” he said.

UNLIKELY: Cocobrew on William Street is waiting out stage one of the roadmap.

Mr Adams and his team will continue to use the extended closure to revamp Cocobrew’s menu along with its accommodation, set to open in coming weeks.

“What it has done for us, it has given us confidence and a timeline. We now know that in July we can operate as a venue,” he said.

“That’s good for not only business owners but also staff as they can start to plan their own lives.”

He looks forward to when the business reopens, adding the team will undoubtedly live and breathe its motto “eat, drink, laugh.”