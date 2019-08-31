Why this pub is a finalist in CQ's favourite watering holes

Gavin Pitts and Beau Dabron look over the plans for the expansion of the Gracemere Hotel to include a motel, function room and additional parking.

IT'S NOT just a pub, it's part of history.

The Gracemere Hotel is one of the top finalists in The Morning Bulletin's readers poll, 'BEST PUB: Where is CQ's favourite watering hole?'.

Manager director Gavin Pitts says the venue has a focus on families, functions and food.

He calls the Gracey 'CQ's best family venue' as it is catered towards the young ones.

There are two playgrounds in the venue, one in each eating area for the beer garden and inside.

There is also a lot of wide open spaces for kids to run around pram accessibility

Mr Pitts, who has been at the Gracey for 12 years, said they have purposefully targeted towards families.

They specifically don't market themselves as a young party crowd, but more for the middle age 30 plus.

Gracemere Hotel Orin Lucke - Blink Photography

"Gracemere's direct population is around that middle age with young families so we just found it was the best way to captivate all that area,” he said.

Not only do they see the locals come in, they also see people from Rockhampton and all the other smaller outlying areas make the trip on weekends.

Part of their success can be attributed to their 'consistency in food'.

They also keep up with the trends in hospitality and stay ahead of competitors.

What is trending right now is the smoked meats and contemporary and craft beers.

On the last Sunday of the month, the Gracey holds a Pig on the Spit.

Food is $5 per person with live entertainment.

For Mr Pitts, he said it isn't about making money.

"It's introducing new people to the venue all the time and engaging the community and giving back to them,” he said.

The Gracey supports a staff of 40 people, who are all trained in the one thing - the customer is always right.

"There is no such thing as no, if a customer wants something we will get it for them,” Mr Pitts said.

"Customer service is our focus for our customers.”

Gracemere Hotel Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK300116chotel7

Looking to the future, the Gracemere Hotel is expanding.

Mr Pitts announced last year they purchased additional land around the pub and would be building a motel with up to 30 rooms and function room, plus a 100 space car park.

In the last few years the hotel has been renovated and already has six modern-style hotel rooms.

The hotel was built in 1885 and at the time was one of five pubs in town.

The Gracey was the only one to survive in the long run, now being the only pub in town.

"Our slogan always is we aren't just a pub, we are a part of history,” he said.