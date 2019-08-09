Why this woman faked her dad’s death

Logan Paige Gould, 24, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to four charges including public nuisance and contravening a police direction. Picture: Facebook

A WOMAN who told police her first name was "go (expletive)" and last name "yourself" lied about her father's death.

Logan Paige Gould claimed she did not make a court appearance in July because her father died. But the Southport Magistrates Court was yesterday told Gould's father was alive at the time - and still is.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to public nuisance, obstruct police, contravening direction of police and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Davina Cochrane said Gould refused to give her name to police while she stood with a group of people in Burleigh Waters on June 30.

The group was approached by officers investigating a theft.

"She said her name was "go (expletive) yourself," Ms Cochrane said.

Gould was told it was an offence to not provide her real name and she said: "My first name is 'go (expletive)' and surname is 'yourself'."

The hospitality student was given a notice to appear, which is paperwork informing of her court date, which she placed on the ground and used to put out a cigarette.

She failed to appear in court for the charges on July 19 and told police it was because her father had died in a car crash.

Defence lawyer Vered Turner said Gould's father had been in a car accident that day but was still alive.

Ms Turner said Gould had been walking from a pub where she had been drinking for six hours when she lied about her name.

Gould was sentenced to three months in jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

She is also on parole and an intensive corrections order for previous offending.