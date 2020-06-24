Why three mates will run 5km every four hours for 48 hours

GEARING UP: University of Queensland students (from left) William O'Mealley, Luke Bellamy and Central Queenslander Gerard Moriarty will run 5km every four hours for 48 hours to raise money for LIVIN. Picture: Contributed

GERARD Moriarty is in training for a gruelling challenge to help raise money for LIVIN, an organisation which aims to break the stigma around mental health.

The Rockhampton Grammar School graduate and two of his university mates – Luke Bellamy and William O’Mealley – will run 5km every four hours for 48 hours from Friday, July 31, to Sunday, August 2.

The men have mapped out a scenic course at Brisbane’s Kangaroo Point and met recently to devise a game plan for the event.

Gerard said they believed in the philosophy of LIVIN, which focuses on connecting, supporting and encouraging people to talk about their feelings and challenges because “It Ain’t Weak to Speak”.

“The three of us agree that this is such an important issue and we’re pretty passionate about it,” he said.

“I love everything that LIVIN stands for, breaking the stigma around mental health and saying that it’s okay to speak out.

“Luke and Billy are my mates. If I’m feeling down I know I can always go to them; they create that environment where you feel you can talk whenever you need to.”

The trio is now in training for what promises to be a mental and physical challenge.

“It will be pretty tough on the body but hopefully with the next month of training we can get ourselves in the best shape possible to do it,” Gerard said.

“We’re planning to get an Air B’n’B close to the course so we don’t have to travel far between each run. That way we’ve got time to recover, sleep and get back there for the next 5km.

“The three of us together are pretty good at motivating each other. I know we will be able to push each other to get through the 48 hours.”

Gerard said they were all capable of doing 5km in 22 minutes but they were aiming for 30 minutes to ensure they didn’t wear themselves out.

They have been ­overwhelmed by the financial support, and are calling for people to join them on the run. They set a goal of raising $3000 and are well on the way.

“In 24 hours it hit about $1700, which is unreal,” Gerard said.

“We’d love to see the total soar beyond $3000 and I’m sure LIVIN would too.”

Donate at www.facebook.com/donate/622592548352934/