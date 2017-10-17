Why today is very important to Keppel MP

Britanny Lauga still at work at a press conference in Rockhampton on her due date.

Britanny Lauga still at work at a press conference in Rockhampton on her due date. Chris Ison ROK171017cfunding1

KEPPEL residents are on Baby Labour Watch as their elected member of parliament continues to work in the rain on her due date.

As she drove to a press conference about State Government funding this morning, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga talked with The Morning Bulletin about how she was feeling.

"I'm feeling good,” she said.

Mrs Lauga explained how doctors will let pregnant women go over their due dates these days but do start talking about induction around the 41-week mark.

"So, I could still be pregnant for a week or two,” she said.

Father-to-be Wayne showed his protective nature when he made his wife stay at her parents place last night while he was away in Mackay for work.

"He made it mandatory that I stayed with mum and dad overnight,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I had to pack up the car and the dog... It was more trouble than it was worth,” she laughed.

Mrs Lauga gushed over the support she received from the 'village' of people supporting her and her husband Wayne - including staff in her electorate office and constituents who had donated items for the baby.

"It's been wonderful having so many people think about our baby,” she said.

Mrs Lauga had thanked a number of people on her Facebook page on Monday for their generosity, including Margaret in Koongal who donated a baby record book, Hazel in Yeppoon knitted a blanket, Lance in Yeppoon donated a bear which has now been named Lance and many more.

But she is still keeping one secret under her belt - what names her and her husband have picked for their daughter.

Brittany's thanks on Facebook:

15 October -Our baby hasn't been born yet however she's already been so incredibly spoilt by a number of very generous Keppel constituents! Thank you so much to Margaret in Koongal who gave us this beautiful baby record book, Hazel from Yeppoon who knitted this beautiful blanket, Lance in Yeppoon who gave us this cute teddy (I've named him Lance), Paul in Yeppoon who gave us this amazing selection of books, Gael from Cawarral who knitted this gorgeous soft toy from alpaca wool, the Life Education Queensland van staff who gave us this cute Healthy Harold soft toy and a Parliamentary colleague from the ACT Giulia Jones MLA sent me this breast pump kit which will definitely come in handy.

Thank you so much to everyone!! All of these gifts will get a lot of use so thank you.