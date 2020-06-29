Why Tracy Grimshaw is not on TV

A Current Affair presented Tracy Grimshaw has been away from TV for two weeks with a broken foot.

TV host Tracy Grimshaw has revealed in an Instagram post why she is not hosting her program on Channel 9 at the moment.

Posting a photo of her leg strapped into a moon boot, the award-winning interviewer and A Current Affair presenter joked "does my foot look big in this?"

She then goes on to reveal the pain in a "limpy left ankle" was actually fractured.

"Found out today fractured so that explains why so ouchy."

Tracy Grimshaw posted on Instagram (above) an image of her foot propped up in a moon boot on her couch at home. Picture: Instagram

In an article she has written on 9Now, Grimshaw explains she has been off work for two weeks - with others including 2GB Radio presenter Deb Knight filling in - while she gets around on crutches.

"Seems like overkill to me but my orthopaedic surgeon stubbornly assures me," Grimshaw wrote in the article entitled, Life lessons from a broken foot, and why crutches suck.

"Besides it's actually my fault. About four months ago, I tore the meniscus cartilage in my knee (that part actually isn't my fault).

"It needed surgery and I should have followed up with diligent physio, but work was pretty busy in March with a global pandemic and all.

"So I figured it'd be right, and I didn't do the physio.

"The knee didn't get much better (duh) and one day it gave out as I stepped up an embankment at home and I fell and broke my foot.

"Except I didn't want the foot to be broken and I reasoned it couldn't be broken because I could still walk on it.

"So I dopily limped around - for three weeks - before finally getting an X-ray.

"Of course, it was fractured. Made worse after three weeks walking on it (duh).

"I'm sooking because I've been stuck here on the couch for a couple of weeks watching TV."

Tracy Grimshaw headshot. Picture: Supplied/Nine

Grimshaw said trying to heal "a bad fracture" was "tricky" because another, 30-year-old injury made it difficult for her to get around on crutches, so the only option was to keep off her feet.

"So that's why I'm not at work, and why Karl (Stefanovic) has been pulling a double shift at both ends of the day filling in for me.

"Mind you, with a new baby he's not sleeping anytime soon so no harm done.

"Here on my couch I'm having a good hard think about what life lessons to take away from this.

"I can't wait to see my A Current Affair family who've offered to cook, clean, visit and do chores.

"You shouldn't take your health or your mates for granted. Here endeth the lesson, I've got some TV to watch.

"See you soon, I hope."

