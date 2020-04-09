Why two cruise ships are still docked off Central Queensland

Currently at sea is the Carnival Spirit. Picture: Christian Gilles

TWO cruise ships remain docked off the coast of Gladstone despite directives for all ships to leave Australian waters by 11.59pm last night.

A Department of Home Affairs spokesperson said the two ships, the Carnival Spirit and the Carnival Splendor, were initially approved to refuel and change crew on April 7-8 in the vicinity of Gladstone.

"Carnival sought approval for it to occur on April 11-12 due to poor weather conditions," they said.

Carnival Australia corporate communication manager David Jones said the ship movements were within the directions of the Australian Border Force.

"Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor from our Carnival Cruise Line brand are not currently in Australian waters," Mr Jones said.

"However, they have Australian Border Force approval to enter the Gladstone anchorage on Saturday to refuel prior to departure.

"They were unable to refuel earlier due to unfavourable weather conditions."

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the last three remaining cruise ships have left Queensland coastal waters.

"None are carrying passengers and there are no reports of illness among crews," they said.