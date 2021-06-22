Besieged Broncos coach Kevin Walters has revealed why he allowed teenage freak Reece Walsh to walk out the door at Red Hill.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield, Walters opened up on the decision to let Walsh walk out of the door.

The 18-year-old quit for the Warriors, taking a $1.2 million deal and becoming one of the stars of the game within a matter of weeks.

Walsh was called into the Maroons squad for Origin II and Walters, who is facing a revolt from senior Broncos players, said he didn't want to expose the teenage phenom too early.

"I've done an interview with Kevin Walters for tomorrow's paper and I've really gone in hard with him about why he let Reece Walsh go," Rothfield told Fox League's NRL 360.

"He was on $60,000 at the Broncos. You know he's gone to the Warriors and he's getting $100,000 (for the rest of) this year.

"I said why didn't you keep him? Why didn't you up it?

"He said he had seen so many 18-year-olds thrown in at the Broncos the last few years who weren't ready and that affected their long-term future.

"Walters thought Walsh needed at least half a dozen more games in the Queensland Cup. Credit to Kev, he stuck his hand up and admitted it was his call."

Walters has since seen the club lose Tom Dearden and Xavier Coates under his tenure and had to fight tooth and nail to keep Brendan Piakura.

While he has brought in the likes of Dale Copley, David Mead and John Asiata, Walters was heavily linked with a move for his son, Billy.

The Wests Tigers utility has yet to be given a release, and Walters skewered suggestions he was keeping a space open in his roster to bring his son to the club.

"There were some really nasty people spreading rumours about him, saying he'd keep an extra spot open on his roster for his son," Rothfield added.

"He was trying to get out of the Tigers. He rubbished that and had a joke that he was keeping it for Cameron Smith."

Originally published as Why Walters committed unforgivable sin