Corey Parker has made a stunning comeback to the Broncos with the club legend returning to their coaching staff - six months after being sacked by Kevin Walters.

Walters has smoked the peace pipe with Parker, who returned to Red Hill on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's clash against the Roosters at the SCG.

The 347-game icon was seen on the field at Broncos training with Parker playing a hands-on role as Walters desperately looks for help to resurrect Brisbane's season.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

The pair sensationally fell out earlier this season when Parker blasted Walters for not formally advising him that he would not be on his coaching staff this season after appointing Terry Matterson and John Cartwright.

Corey Parker (L – pictured with Kevin Walters) rejoined the Broncos at training on Tuesday. Picture Peter Wallis

But Walters insists he never shut the door on Parker for good and the Broncos coach has reached out to the Queensland Origin legend, who believes he can play a key mentoring role for Brisbane's emerging forwards.

"There's no bad blood for me with Corey," Walters told News Corp in February.

"He is the second-most capped player at this club and he has a lot to add to the Broncos.

"That's not what this is about. Down the track, he has a lot to offer and even right now, there are things he can do for our club as an ambassador.

"I just felt I needed experience in my assistants and 'Carty' and Terry Matterson have each been coaching for 20 years. It was like me with Wayne, I went away to work on my coaching to get experience and it was good for me.

"There's nothing against Corey. He is always welcome at the Broncos."

Originally published as Why Walters recalled exiled Broncos legend